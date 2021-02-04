Second lockdown causes Croatia's biggest dip in labour demand since May 2020

Demand for labour fell by 33% year-on-year in Croatia in January, according to the Online Vacancy Index (OVI), a monthly index of online job advertisements developed by the Institute of Economics, Zagreb (EIZ) in co-operation with the web portal MojPosao.

The decrease in January is the strongest since May 2020 and was caused by the strong restrictions in economic activity as the country is in lockdown.

"Labour market at the beginning of 2021 still proves to be under the strong influence of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures designed to curb the pandemic,” said the report from the EIZ.

According to the data, labour demand for occupations in the services sector, which are traditionally the most sought after – salesperson, cook and waiter – was by 54%, 76% and 90% respectively lower y/y in January.

On the other hand, some occupations recorded a significant increase in demand, with demand for teachers, medical doctors and dentists being double compared to a year ago, while the demand for construction and mechanical engineers rose by 64% and 20% respectively.

With regards to the type of contract, demand for student and seasonal jobs dropped the most, by as much as 72%, while fixed-term and permanent contracts dropped by 25% y/y.