Serbia prepares €35bn investment plan focused on RES

Serbia prepares €35bn investment plan focused on RES
Serbia's focus will be on solar and wind power plants as it embarks on the shift away from coal.
By bne IntelliNews June 7, 2022

Serbia’s Energy Minister Zorana Mihajlovic said on June 6 that the government has drafted a new investment plan with projects worth €35bn focusing on renewable energy sources and hydropower plants.

Mihajlovic, speaking at the Serbia Goes Green conference, said that long-term energy security requires energy transition and greater use of green energy, noting that Serbia can be a regional leader in the decarbonisation process. 

“We are also drafting a national plan for climate and energy and an energy development strategy that will determine the path of our energy sector in the next 20 to 40 years,” Mihajlovic said.

"Our vision is to be a completely decarbonised country by 2050, and to increase the percentage of energy obtained from RES by 2030 from the current 3.5% to at least 15%, while reducing production from the thermal power plants," Mihajlovic said.

The focus will be on solar and wind power plants.

Mihajlovic said that Serbia adopted a new legislative framework, noting that for the first time the country has the law on the use of RES and the law on rational use of energy and energy efficiency.

According to her, Serbian laws are fully harmonised with European standards.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Poland’s post-Gazprom strategy hinges on Baltic Pipe

Oil embargo, SWIFT, Yandex CEO and National Depository part of EU’s sixth sanction package

bneGREEN: G7 sets decarbonisation goal for 2035

bneGREEN

Albania’s first major 2022 wildfire rages for days on Sazan Island

Fire ravages wildlife and threatens Cold War-era munitions on island, as defence minister warns of more emergencies ahead this summer.

bneGREEN: G7 sets decarbonisation goal for 2035

The G7 has agreed to “predominantly decarbonise electricity sectors by 2035,” and to end government financing for international coal-fired power generation and speed up the phase-out of unabated coal plants by the same year.

bneGREEN: Is coal killing us all?

Ending coal-fired power generation could prevent 14.5mn premature death from air pollution between now and 2050 and would create up to $16.3 trillion in economic benefits.

Slovenia’s DEM to launch geothermal pilot project at abandoned well

If successful, DEM's project to exploit the geothermal energy potential of a dry, unproductive well could be replicated around the world.

bneGREEN: Fossil fuel closures needed to stand any chance of meeting 1.5°C target

Ending new oil, gas and coal developments is not enough to reach net zero by 2050, according to new research. Instead, already built fossil fuel projects must be decommissioned early if climate change is to be limited to 1.5°C.

Albania’s first major 2022 wildfire rages for days on Sazan Island
1 day ago
bneGREEN: G7 sets decarbonisation goal for 2035
5 days ago
bneGREEN: Is coal killing us all?
11 days ago
Slovenia’s DEM to launch geothermal pilot project at abandoned well
15 days ago
bneGREEN: Fossil fuel closures needed to stand any chance of meeting 1.5°C target
18 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. RenCap may face closure amidst an eleventh-hour MBO bid
    7 days ago
  2. Russian forces in Donbas push Ukraine troops to the limit
    9 days ago
  3. Nearly 40% of Bulgarians want out of Nato as pro-Russian propaganda strengthens
    3 days ago
  4. Russian focus on Severodonetsk leaves Kherson susceptible to Ukrainian counter-offensives
    6 days ago
  5. Austria and Switzerland combined: Viral maps show true size of Russia's occupation of Ukraine
    5 days ago
  1. Russian forces in Donbas push Ukraine troops to the limit
    9 days ago
  2. Russian fertility rates fall to record lows on the back of a deteriorating economy and sanctions pressure
    1 month ago
  3. STOLYPIN: The sick man of Europe
    30 days ago
  4. RenCap may face closure amidst an eleventh-hour MBO bid
    7 days ago
  5. Sberbank faces a meltdown from its vast commercial real estate loan book
    29 days ago

Reports

Dismiss