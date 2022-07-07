Serbia raises key rate to 2.75% due to inflationary pressures

Serbia raises key rate to 2.75% due to inflationary pressures
By bne IntelliNews July 7, 2022

Serbia’s central bank has raised the reference interest rate further, by 0.25 of a percentage point (pp), to 2.75% as part of tightening monetary policy, it said on July 7.

Previously Serbia increased its key repo rate to 2.5% from 2% in June this year.

"The decision was taken due to cost pressures at the global level as a result of high world prices of energy sources, primary agricultural products and industrial raw materials, as well as the prolongation of the difficult functioning of international supply chains," the central bank said.

Annual inflation in Serbia amounted to 10.4% in May, of which about two-thirds of the contribution still came from food and energy prices.

According to the executive board's assessment, inflation should return to the central bank target (3 ± 1.5%) in the second half of 2023.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Kyrgyzstan fears losing economic crown jewels if it delays China debt repayments

Hungarian central bank scrambles to prop up sinking forint

Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine gradually impacting the economy

Data

Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine gradually impacting the economy

The effects of the Russian war of aggression are gradually beginning to be seen more widely in the Russian economy.

Czech industrial production slightly up again in May

After three months of decline, Czech industrial output in May grew by 3.3% year-on-year.

Emerging markets see $4bn of outflows in June as global recession fears grow

Pockets of weakness persist in emerging markets where real interest rates are deeply negative – and risks for those countries are rapidly mounting.

Spending by Ukrainian refugees helps push up Romania's retail sales in May

Romania’s retail sales up 8.1% y/y in May, pushed up by refugees' spending as well as households front-loading planned expenditures before expected price rises.

Hungary’s industry held back by supply woes in May

The output of Hungary's industrial sector increased by 9.4% y/y in May.

Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine gradually impacting the economy
16 hours ago
Czech industrial production slightly up again in May
1 day ago
Emerging markets see $4bn of outflows in June as global recession fears grow
1 day ago
Spending by Ukrainian refugees helps push up Romania's retail sales in May
1 day ago
Hungary’s industry held back by supply woes in May
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Russia’s manufacturing PMI in the black in June as the sanction shock starts to wear off
    7 days ago
  2. As Turkey gets Biden backing for F-16s, Greece steals Erdogan thunder by moving for F-35s
    8 days ago
  3. Serbians turn against EU accession, pick Putin as favourite world leader
    8 days ago
  4. Uzbekistan declares state of emergency in Karakalpakstan over Nukus protests
    5 days ago
  5. CENTRAL ASIA BLOG: Tashkent’s deadly miscalculation in Karakalpakstan
    3 days ago
  1. Death of China-to-Russia cargo transit routes means it’s all aboard for Kazakhstan
    13 days ago
  2. Putin lashes out at the West during his SPIEF keynote and prepares Russians for a long fight
    20 days ago
  3. Serbians turn against EU accession, pick Putin as favourite world leader
    8 days ago
  4. Russia’s manufacturing PMI in the black in June as the sanction shock starts to wear off
    7 days ago
  5. Lithuania braces for Russian retaliation over Kaliningrad sanctions
    15 days ago

Reports

Dismiss