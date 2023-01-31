Serbia's BioSense Institute to open new R&D centre in spring 2023

Serbia's BioSense Institute to open new R&D centre in spring 2023
The Plant-O-Meter device developed by BioSense spots whether plants are under stress and how healthy they are. / BioSense
By bne IntelliNews January 31, 2023

The BioSense Institute in Serbia’s Novi Sad will open a new research and development centre in spring 2023, a government statement said. 

BioSense plans to employ 250 scientists at the centre in the biotechnology and nanotechnology fields. It will also host an  accelerator space for startup companies. 

According to Minister for Public Investments Marko Blagojevic, the project involved an investment of slightly more than €28mn, part of which is a donation from the European Union. Construction cost €8.5mn and equipment a further €7mn. 

Founded in 2015, the BioSense Institute’s focus is on developing digital technologies for the agriculture sector.

Now an important research centre with hundreds of international partners, it started out as a small group of people who believed in the idea that IT and bio systems would meet in the future, director Vladimir Crnojevic told bne IntelliNews in an interview in 2022

That was back in 2005-06, years before the launch of the first iPhone in 2008 and drones as we currently know them in 2012. “At that time it was science fiction,” he says. However, he adds, focusing on that area “was a really good bet, because now it’s completely melting. The borders between bio systems and IT are getting lost”.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

M&A in Emerging Europe fell by 20% to €32.93bn in 2022

Italy pushes for investments into Western Balkan strategic sectors

Serbs overwhelmingly support EU reforms, less keen on membership

Tech

Montenegro launches cryptocurrency pilot project with US Ripple

Montenegro does not have its own currency and has been using the euro since 2006 when it peacefully seceded from its loose union with Serbia.

Employees claim Bulgarian Facebook moderators controlled by Russia

Moscow is suspected of using multiple tools for hybrid attacks on democracy in Bulgaria, including spreading disinformation and financing political parties.

EWDN: A year in review – How Ukrainian tech resisted the war in 2022

Pictures of Serbian President Vucic isolated at Davos go viral on social media

Speculation that refusal to cut Russia ties led to Aleksandar Vucic being shunned by fellow Balkan leaders after pictures show him sitting alone at the back of a session at the World Economic Forum.

Russia to slash AI development support

Russia will slash its support for the development of AI technologies more than 10-fold after the fallout of the military invasion of Ukraine.

Montenegro launches cryptocurrency pilot project with US Ripple
21 hours ago
Employees claim Bulgarian Facebook moderators controlled by Russia
7 days ago
EWDN: A year in review – How Ukrainian tech resisted the war in 2022
8 days ago
Pictures of Serbian President Vucic isolated at Davos go viral on social media
11 days ago
Russia to slash AI development support
12 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Russian lawmakers warn Moldova’s Nato aspirations may lead to its destruction
    6 days ago
  2. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    8 days ago
  3. Ukraine spiralling towards default, according to Fitch
    7 days ago
  4. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    20 days ago
  5. NEMETHY: Is Ukraine War the beginning of World War III?
    8 days ago
  1. Russian lawmakers warn Moldova’s Nato aspirations may lead to its destruction
    6 days ago
  2. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    8 days ago
  3. Ukraine spiralling towards default, according to Fitch
    7 days ago
  4. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    20 days ago
  5. NEMETHY: Is Ukraine War the beginning of World War III?
    8 days ago

Reports

Dismiss