Serbia’s central bank keeps key rate unchanged at 6.5%

/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews August 10, 2023

The Serbian central bank announced on August 10 that it kept the key interest rate at 6.5% (chart) due to the ongoing alleviation of worldwide inflationary forces. This course of action is anticipated to help facilitate a more pronounced reduction in imported inflation.

The rates on deposit and lending facilities were also kept at 5.25% and 7.75%, respectively.

The year-on-year inflation in Serbia has been consistently decreasing since April. This deceleration in inflation can be primarily attributed to reduced costs of processed food and energy, as well as a decrease in the underlying inflation rate, which reached a single-digit level in June, the central bank said.

Projections suggest a further decrease in the yearly inflation rate in July, potentially reaching approximately 12.5%. This projection assumes the absence of a monthly upsurge in consumer prices.

The National Bank of Serbia (NBS) executive board foresees that the downward trend in year-on-year inflation will persist, with a notable reduction throughout the remainder of the year. This shift will be noticeable as the calculations for year-on-year inflation will no longer include the price hikes in food and energy that occurred in the latter half of 2022.

The GDP growth gained momentum during the second quarter of 2023, registering a year-on-year increase of 1.7%. The principal factor behind this growth can be attributed to the resurgence of the construction sector, coupled with heightened activity across service industries, propelled by ongoing increments in employment rates and wages.

Additionally, agricultural growth is evident despite challenges posed by heavy rainfall and localised damages this year. This stands in contrast to the previous year marked by drought, signifying an improvement in this year's agricultural season.

The revival of electricity production has further contributed to the positive trajectory, counterbalancing the relatively diminished manufacturing activity, which mirrors the subdued production levels of Serbian trading partners, particularly Germany.

The next session of the central bank’s executive board is scheduled for September 7.

 

Russia’s budget deficit ticks up by RUB222bn in July but still under the 2% of GDP target

Russia’s budget deficit increased slightly by RUB221.6bn ($2.3bn) in July according to preliminary estimates, the Ministry of Finance (MinFin) said on August 8, increasing the total to RUB2.817 trillion ($29bn), or 1.8% of GDP.

Ukraine's inflation rate dropped to 11.3% in July

Inflation in Ukraine decreased to 11.3% in July, down from 12.8% in June and 15.3% in May, the State Statistics Service reported on August 9.

Lower wheat yield in Kosovo increases import dependency

This year's wheat harvest was adversely affected by poor weather during the spring and early summer.

EU gas tanks close to full, traders switch to Ukraine storage

European gas storage tanks were 87.7% full as of August 6, well ahead of the schedule that demands they reach 90% by November 1, according to GIE, leading traders to switch to storing more gas in Ukraine’s underused tanks.

Hungarian inflation falls to 17.6% in July

Inflation fell for the sixth month in a row after peaking at 25.7% in January, but Hungary still has the highest rate in the EU.

