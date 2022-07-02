Serbia's population continues to decline

By bne IntelliNews July 2, 2022

The population in Serbia declined to 6.83mn in 2021 from nearly 6.9mn a year earlier, according to estimated data released by the statistics office on July 1.

The depopulation trend continued, meaning that the population growth rate in 2021, compared with the previous year, was negative (-9.4%).

In the 2002-2021 period, the population in Serbia was continuously decreasing.

Observed by sex, in 2021 51.3% of the population were women and 48.7% were men, the statistics office said.

At the same time, the process of demographic ageing of the population is manifested by the low and steadily declining participation of young people and the high and continuously increasing share of the elderly in the total population.

The share of persons aged 65 and over was 21.3% and 14.3% for those under the age of 15.

Observed at regional level, the region of the capital of Belgrade saw population growth up to 2020, while this trend changed in 2021 as the population went down by 3.4‰ y/y.

All other regions recorded a depopulation trend over the period 2002-2021, with the most pronounced decrease seen in southern and eastern Serbia.

Polish CPI surges to 15.6% y/y in June

Market consensus remains for a 75bp rise next week that will put the interest rate at 6.75%.

Czech PMI slips in June

Conditions in the Czech manufacturing sector deteriorated in June for the first time since August 2020, with the index falling from 52.3 to 49.

June PMI shows Turkish manufacturing sinking further into contraction territory

Price rises and demand weakness combined to lead to softer new orders and scaling back of production.

Russia’s manufacturing PMI in the black in June as the sanction shock starts to wear off

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Russia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index was back in the black in June, posting 50.9, in line with 50.8 registered in May, as Russia’s economy stabilises.

Russian economy stable in May, but demand and income contraction deep

An upbeat data release by statistics agency Rosstat suggests that Russia’s economy is doing better than expected. Capital Economics has revised its estimates for the GDP contraction in the first quarter down from -15% to -10%.

