Serbia turning into “one big hospital” says epidemiologist as new restrictions enter force

By bne IntelliNews November 29, 2020

Serbia has turned into “one big hospital” as the coronavirus (COVID-19) is spreading faster than ever and the authorities are struggling to contain the disease, epidemiologist Predrag Kon, a member of the country’s crisis team, said at a press conference broadcast by b92 on November 27.

The number of new coronavirus cases in Serbia has been rising significantly for weeks, as in the rest of Southeast Europe.

Meanwhile, the government has adopted new restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus.

As of November 30, all students from primary and high schools will switch to online studies until the winter break that starts on December 21. The winter break will last until January 15.

The government has also extended the decision to shorten working hours of cafes, restaurants, bars, clubs and shopping centres until 6 pm, while smaller shops will be allowed to work until 9 p.m.

As of November 27, the number of new coronavirus cases in Serbia was 7,780.

