Serbian PM says revenue from IT exports exceeded €2.7bn in 2022

Serbian PM says revenue from IT exports exceeded €2.7bn in 2022
By bne IntelliNews March 21, 2023

Serbia’s exports of information and communication technologies (ICT) services exceeded €2.7bn in 2022, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on March 21. 

According to Brnabic, in the past five years, Serbia was the country in Europe with the highest growth in the export of services, which grew by 112%, and the growth rate of the IT sector in 2022 of 45% was higher than all European countries.

Speaking at the Age of Artificial Intelligence conference, Brnabic also stressed the importance of artificial intelligence (AI) for the further growth, progress and efficiency of Serbia’s economy and the quality of public administration services. 

Estimates cited by the prime minister are that artificial intelligence will affect more than 15% of global gross domestic product (GDP) growth by 2030, and that countries that do not invest in the development of artificial intelligence will not be able to count on being part of global growth.

Brnabic emphasised that it was a good strategic decision to invest in scientific and research institutes, because Serbia must not lag behind, but must be one of the leaders in that process if it wants fast and dynamic economic growth and development in the near future.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

All to play for in Russian-Chinese backyard

Serbian opposition slam Vucic over talks with Kosovo

Vucic and Kurti agree on implementation of EU deal but don't sign it

Tech

ToyotaGo project scrapped in Slovenia’s Kocevje

Mayor says on-demand transport project was very popular but too expensive to run in a rural area.

INTERVIEW: Volodymyr Semenyshyn, president EMEA of Ukraine IT company SoftServe

Ukraine’s IT industry has remained remarkably stable in the face of Russia’s full-scale invasion. While many leading sectors in Ukraine have suffered significant losses, IT saw a growth in exports helped by an impressive response from businesses.

NASDAQ to delist Russian tech majors Yandex, CIAN, Ozon, Qiwi and HeadHunter

Trading in all the names has been suspended since February 2022 following Russia's full-scale military invasion of Ukraine.

Mobile major MTS joins "Russian YouTube" race

Video hosting platform YouTube remains available in Russia, but Wagner mercenary group founder Evgeny Prigozhin has called for it to be banned.

Yakutia’s taxi service born out of injustice: inDrive founder Arsen Tomsky's mission to fight back against cartel pricing

On New Year’s eve in Yakutia with temperatures below -40C, all the city's taxi companies tripled their fares on the same day. “It was a cartel,” says Tomsky. So he set up a taxi app that allows users to negotiate prices.

ToyotaGo project scrapped in Slovenia’s Kocevje
18 hours ago
INTERVIEW: Volodymyr Semenyshyn, president EMEA of Ukraine IT company SoftServe
5 days ago
NASDAQ to delist Russian tech majors Yandex, CIAN, Ozon, Qiwi and HeadHunter
5 days ago
Mobile major MTS joins "Russian YouTube" race
5 days ago
Yakutia’s taxi service born out of injustice: inDrive founder Arsen Tomsky's mission to fight back against cartel pricing
7 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. STOLYPIN: The quiet and the noisy
    4 days ago
  2. Putin woos 40 Africa lawmakers at Moscow conference with promises of money, nuclear power, arms and free grain
    1 day ago
  3. Most African nations will attend Russia’s second Africa-Russia summit in St Petersburg
    7 days ago
  4. The wheels are coming off Russia’s banking sector
    8 days ago
  5. Turkey cuts trade ties with Russia, Hungary to “rethink” relationship as Western pressure to end sanctions-busting mounts
    10 days ago
  1. McFAUL: The guessing game about what Putin will do if he begins to lose even more badly in Ukraine
    16 days ago
  2. Turkey cuts trade ties with Russia, Hungary to “rethink” relationship as Western pressure to end sanctions-busting mounts
    10 days ago
  3. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    3 months ago
  4. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    2 months ago
  5. How big is Russia's "ghost fleet" of oil tankers?
    23 days ago

Reports

Dismiss