Silk Avia to become subsidiary of Uzbekistan Airways

Uzbekistan Helicopters, a subsidiary of government-owned Uzbekistan Airways, is set to take over the fledgling Silk Avia regional airline, under a decree signed by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The previous owner was Uzbekistan Airports.

Silk Avia will operate three ATR 72-600 aircraft that were on the balance sheet of Uzbekistan Airports. It is planned that the airline’s fleet will be replenished with new aircraft of this model in accordance with its development strategy.

The airline has been tasked with expanding its range and increasing its number of flights and destinations.

Uzbekistan Airports announced the establishment of a low-cost airline for domestic flights in November 2021, although the first commercial flights did not take place until spring 2023.

By 2025, the airline plans to purchase 10 aircraft. Five of them will be purchased directly from the manufacturer. The three ATR 72-600s in its existing fleet were delivered earlier this year from Bangkok Airways through Jetcraft Commercial.