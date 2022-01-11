Sistema reported to be close to buying PPF's Russian Home Credit Bank

Sistema reported to be close to buying PPF's Russian Home Credit Bank
With the sale of Home Credit Bank, PPF would effectively pull out of Russia, with only its commercial estate management business left.
By bne IntelliNews January 11, 2022

Russian investment conglomerate AFK Sistema is in advanced talks to acquire consumer lender Home Credit Bank in Russia, RBC business portal reported, citing unnamed sources.

Home Credit Bank is the last major Russian asset of Czech investment group PPF, and the deal would be one of the largest recent acquisitions on the Russian banking market.  PPF told bne IntelliNews that it would not comment on market rumours, while AFK Sistema refused to comment to RBC.

The bank is being sold after the death last year of the Czech billionaire Petr Kellner, and the takeover of PPF by his widow Renata Kellnerova.  New CEO Ladislav Bartonicek has maintained the business strategy of Kellner of shifting PPF's focus back to developed markets such as the Czech Republic, where the group is in the process of taking over Moneta Money Bank.

Reportedly, the political turmoil in Kazakhstan influences the talks, as Home Credit earns a significant share of its profits in the country. Home Credit had RUB91bn capital as of September 2021 ($1.2bn) and earned RUB11bn net income in 9M21, a third of which in Kazakhstan. The deal could thus top $1bn, if the valuation is based on the capital of the bank.

With the sale of Home Credit Bank, PPF would effectively pull out of Russia, with only its commercial estate management business left.

Kellner's PPF has been active in Russia since the 2000s, with such majors assets as Eldorado electronics retail chain (main shareholder), Ingostrakh insurance company and Polymetal gold and silver miner (minority shareholder), but has been selling off since the 2010s.

Previous reports by Frank Media claimed that Hungarian OTP Group was also among the contenders for Home Credit Bank, along with AFK Sistema.

For Sistema, "the deal would be within… [the] strategy, yet the structure and financing would be key," BCS Global Markets commented on January 11, seeing the deal as neutral for now and reiterating a 'Buy' call on Sistema's shares.

As reported by bne IntelliNews, Sistema's anchor asset Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) mobile operator has been building up strong banking and fintech verticals after the incorporation of MTS Bank.  The Home Credit Bank’s capital is at 0.4x MTS’ 2021 Ebitda, BCS GM estimates. 

This would make the deal significant, so investors may not appreciate it if the carrier buys the bank on its own account, BCS GM warns.

However, the deal structure is yet unclear, including whether it will involve MTS, which owns MTS Bank, or whether it has any relations with the key shareholder of Sistema Vladimir Evtushenkov, or the earlier flagged possibility of an IPO of MTS Bank. 

AFK Sistema has seen a number of powerful catalysts, such as the sale of its stake in Detsky Mir children's goods retailer, the IPO of major e-commerce player Ozon, and an IPO of Segezha timber major, and has been planning for more IPOs.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Dovish Romanian central bank raises interest rate by modest 25bp to 2.0%

Fugitive banker Ablyazov lays claim to filling opposition vacuum in Kazakhstan as president says forces will shoot-to-kill

Kazakhstan upheaval impacts country’s banks, bonds, equities and uranium and oil industries

News

Russia reports poor harvest, Ukraine bumper crop in 2021

Droughts, death of winter crops and a shortage of migrant workers for seasonal field work hit Russia’s 2021 harvests, which was down to a three-year low, the Russian Ministry of Agriculture reports. Ukraine had one of its best harvests ever.

Dovish Romanian central bank raises interest rate by modest 25bp to 2.0%

The 25bp rate hike was smaller than analysts anticipated, and left Romania with the lowest refinancing rate among its peers.

Man portrayed as ‘foreign terrorist’ by Kazakh officials turns out to be visiting Kyrgyz musician

Case adds to pressure on Central Asian country to prove unrest was very much work of groups abroad.

Kremlin-led bloc will crush any attempts at ‘colour revolutions’ says Putin in wake of Kazakhstan unrest

Russian leader joins Kazakh president in describing violent unrest as work of foreign-backed terrorist groups

Heavy EU spending failed to improve rule of law in Western Balkans

Over €700mn spent to little effect in candidate and prospective candidate countries, finds European Court of Auditors.

Russia reports poor harvest, Ukraine bumper crop in 2021
7 hours ago
Dovish Romanian central bank raises interest rate by modest 25bp to 2.0%
7 hours ago
Man portrayed as ‘foreign terrorist’ by Kazakh officials turns out to be visiting Kyrgyz musician
8 hours ago
Kremlin-led bloc will crush any attempts at ‘colour revolutions’ says Putin in wake of Kazakhstan unrest
12 hours ago
Heavy EU spending failed to improve rule of law in Western Balkans
14 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Nazarbayev ousted from power, search for Kazakhstan’s vanished ‘Leader of the Nation’ centres on Switzerland, Russia and China
    3 days ago
  2. Amid Kazakhstan upheaval 'Leader of Nation' Nursultan Nazarbayev reportedly leaves country 'for medical reasons'
    5 days ago
  3. Kazakhstan gripped by protests as anger over fuel price hike sparks anti-government sentiment
    6 days ago
  4. SPECIAL REPORT: Uzbekistan Rising
    7 days ago
  5. Fake news? Conflicting reports of shooting in Almaty as Russian and Kazakh governments appear to manipulate reporting for own agendas
    4 days ago
  1. Nazarbayev ousted from power, search for Kazakhstan’s vanished ‘Leader of the Nation’ centres on Switzerland, Russia and China
    3 days ago
  2. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia won’t invade Ukraine. This crisis is more serious than that
    25 days ago
  3. Amid Kazakhstan upheaval 'Leader of Nation' Nursultan Nazarbayev reportedly leaves country 'for medical reasons'
    5 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Russia looks poised to invade Ukraine, but what would an invasion actually look like?
    1 month ago
  5. Kazakhstan gripped by protests as anger over fuel price hike sparks anti-government sentiment
    6 days ago

Reports

Dismiss