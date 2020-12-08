Skopje’s administrative court decides in favour of Euromax over gold/copper project

By bne IntelliNews December 8, 2020

The Higher Administrative Court in Skopje ruled in favour of Canada-based Euromax Resources against the North Macedonia economy ministry’s decision to terminate the permit for the gold and copper Ilovica 6 project, Euromax announced on December 7.

In December 2019, North Macedonia decided to terminate the concession agreement with Euromax Resources for the exploitation of gold and copper at the Ilovica site following protests by environmental groups.

Euromax said that the Administrative Court’s decision is final and cannot be appealed by the government again.

Euromax underlined in the statement that the ruling confirms that the government institutions had both wrongfully applied the material law and determined the facts irregularly, and therefore adopted an illegal decision.

“This court decision creates a new legal situation for the Ilovica‐Shtuka project. We look forward to working together with the government to get the permitting process back on track and deliver the project’s enormous economic benefits,” executive chairman Tim Morgan-Wynne said.

Once the permit process is restored, the company can accelerate investments in the local economy. In the next 12 months, this would result in almost 600 new jobs and investment of over €14mn, Euromax said in the statement.

According to local media, residents of villages near the southeastern town of Strumica, near the Ilovica mine, are supporting the development of the project and expect it to contribute to economic development in the region.

Euromax Resources planned a total investment in the Ilovica-Shtuka project of €340mn and so far €40mn has been invested.

