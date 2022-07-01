Slovak government approves €1.6bn purchase of armoured vehicles from Sweden

Slovak government approves €1.6bn purchase of armoured vehicles from Sweden
Swedish defence company BAE Systems/Hägglunds' CV90. / Mr Bullitt~commonswiki/Wikipedia
By bne IntelliNews July 1, 2022

The Slovak government will buy 152 tracked CV90 armoured fighting vehicles (AFC) and tracked armoured vehicles from Swedish defence company BAE Systems/Hägglunds in a deal worth more than €1.6bn, said Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad, the Slovak News Agency reported. 

Slovakia should receive the first batch of vehicles in 2025, with further deliveries to be made in 2026-2028. The deal will be through  a government-to-government agreement.

Other competitors in the tender were from Hungary (offering Rheinmetall's Lynx KF41), Spain (offering General Dynamic's ASCOD), and Poland. 

Nato's Central European members are junking their old Soviet infantry fighting vehicles and replacing them with Western-made equipment. In 2020 Hungary chose Rheinmetall's Lynx, Poland has its own product, while the Czech tender was halted last year but is expected to be restarted in 2023. This need has become even more pressing since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

According to the minister, this is the most significant step towards fulfilling Slovakia's commitment to build a heavy mechanised brigade.

"I am grateful to my colleagues for their unequivocal support for the selection, which meets the requirements of the Armed Forces of the Slovak Republic to the maximum extent possible, the established financial limits, including the total price of the vehicle, logistical support, operational costs, as well as the criteria of real involvement of the domestic defence industry," said Nad.

"The primary subcontractor will be the state-owned company ZTS - Special and the project will benefit dozens of other Slovak state and private companies in the long term," he added.

These vehicles will gradually replace the outdated equipment of the Slovak army's ground forces.

"Together with the purchase of the 8x8 wheeled armoured fighting vehicles, this is a key armament for the protection and defence of the Slovak Republic and the most important step towards the establishment of a heavy mechanised brigade in the sense of international commitments to the collective defence of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation," said Martina Koval Kakascikova, spokesperson of the Slovak defence ministry, to Novinky.cz.

 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

bneGREEN: EU bans petrol and diesel cars from 2035 as Green Deal law moves forward

Volvo to build €1.2bn new assembly plant for electric cars in Slovakia

CEE Economic Sentiment Indicators fall on polycrisis woes

News

Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italian producer Leonardo

The €1.76bn deal is part of a raft of purchases from Western arms companies by countries on Nato's Eastern Flank.

Opposition fury at Albanian government plan to legalise medical cannabis

The Albanian government has put forward a draft law on legalising medical cannabis, amid struggles to bring illegal drug cultivation under control.

Tensions rise in Montenegro over planned agreement with Serbian Orthodox Church

Agreement is intended to ease relations with the Serbian Orthodox Church, but sparked protest in Podgorica.

Mass protest in Skopje against proposed deal to unlock North Macedonia's EU accession process

Tens of thousands people took to the streets to protest against the French proposal to end a dispute with Bulgaria that has stalled North Macedonia's EU accession process.

Uzbek President Mirziyoyev backs down in face of protest, cancels Karakalpakstan constitutional status change

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev backed down on July 3 and cancelled a plan to remove Karakalpakstan's autonomy from the constitution in the face of massive protests that were rapidly turning violent.

Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italian producer Leonardo
27 minutes ago
Opposition fury at Albanian government plan to legalise medical cannabis
1 hour ago
Tensions rise in Montenegro over planned agreement with Serbian Orthodox Church
9 hours ago
Mass protest in Skopje against proposed deal to unlock North Macedonia's EU accession process
14 hours ago
Uzbek President Mirziyoyev backs down in face of protest, cancels Karakalpakstan constitutional status change
14 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Death of China-to-Russia cargo transit routes means it’s all aboard for Kazakhstan
    8 days ago
  2. Serbians turn against EU accession, pick Putin as favourite world leader
    4 days ago
  3. As Turkey gets Biden backing for F-16s, Greece steals Erdogan thunder by moving for F-35s
    3 days ago
  4. Russia’s manufacturing PMI in the black in June as the sanction shock starts to wear off
    2 days ago
  5. Nato agrees 'fundamental shift' to counter Russia
    4 days ago
  1. Death of China-to-Russia cargo transit routes means it’s all aboard for Kazakhstan
    8 days ago
  2. Putin lashes out at the West during his SPIEF keynote and prepares Russians for a long fight
    15 days ago
  3. Serbians turn against EU accession, pick Putin as favourite world leader
    4 days ago
  4. Lithuania braces for Russian retaliation over Kaliningrad sanctions
    10 days ago
  5. DON: Russia may not be fighting for ground but for a psychological tipping point in the Donbas
    21 days ago

Reports

Dismiss