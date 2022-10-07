Slovak hospitals face collapse

Slovak hospitals face collapse
A Slovak COVID-19 testing centre. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews October 7, 2022

A recent wave of resignations by medical staff at Slovak health facilities could mean that some of the hospitals are forced to shut down by December. Medical personnel want to use the resignations to bring attention to the structural issues in the country’s health sector.

Slovak healthcare has been plagued by understaffing and has been underfinanced for years. The country is also having a hard time coping with inflation and the soaring energy crisis. As of last week there were 2,050 filed resignations and the number keeps growing, labour unions report.

On Wednesday a majority of 132 of 134 deputies present in the parliament passed the health ministry’s legislative measure to raise wages in the health sector.  However, a day later the Medical Trade Unions Associatoins (LOZ), which also published an eight-point list of demands and runs instructions on how to file a resignation at its website, released a statement signed by representatives of medical, social and senior care staff associations “calling on immediate finalising of systematic changes in healthcare”.

The statement also expresses hope that legislators “realise that the situation is critical and healthcare faces collapse”. Other demands include improved hospital and medical schools financing. and that understaffing and abolishing of “humiliating non-monetary compensations” is also addressed.

LOZ chairman Peter Visolajsky has been critical of several successive Slovak governments. In the past he accused the cabinet of populist Smer-SD leader Robert Fico of putting out criteria for awarding EU-funded subsidies that favour private health facilities over the public ones, and he also said that Slovakia's Penta Group and other companies with extensive privately held health assets benefit from the underfinancing and the overall crisis of Slovak public healthcare.  

As of Thursday “107 doctors resigned in the Zilina region”, which operates four hospitals in the region, director of the health department at the Zilina administrative region Silvia Pearcikova told local media. Earlier this week Radio Slovakia reported that 54 doctors resigned at Bojnice hospital, that is one third of all the doctors at the hospital.

“This means that unless they [doctors] don’t take back their resignations there is a 80% likelihood we will be forced to shut down the hospital” in December when resignations become effective, the hospital’s director Peter Glatz was quoted as saying by Radio Slovakia. Glatz explained the most critical aspect is that resignations include “nearly all the doctors from the intensive care unit”.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

VISEGRAD BLOG: European family gathering mostly avoids fights

bneGREEN: Europe’s renewable energy supply chain under threat from soaring power prices

Slovak finance minister survives vote of no-confidence

News

Ukrainian refugees stuck for days at Russian border crossings as they flee to Europe

Thousands of Ukrainian refugees are trying to make their way into the EU through border crossings in the Pskov and Leningrad regions following Moscow's sham referenda in southeastern Ukraine and its announcement of a partial mobilisation.

EBRD chief raises concerns over Turkey’s ‘outlier’ monetary policy

Discussions held with finance minister and central bank governor. President Erdogan, however, tells rally next day that under him rates will fall with “each passing day, each passing week, each month.”

Inflation "banned" in Belarus

Due to this year’s high inflation levels in Belarus, Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko yesterday decided to impose a ban on any further price increases in the country, effective immediately.

Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea

A truck driving over the Kerch bridge that connects the Russian mainland to Crimea exploded in the early hours of October 8 destroying a section of the bridge and setting an adjacent fuel train on fire, in the latest setback for President Putin.

Turkish, Armenian leaders go ahead with first-ever face-to-face meeting

Little evidence of progress in normalising Yerevan-Ankara relations or resolving conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan following Prague encounter.

Ukrainian refugees stuck for days at Russian border crossings as they flee to Europe
5 hours ago
EBRD chief raises concerns over Turkey’s ‘outlier’ monetary policy
8 hours ago
Inflation "banned" in Belarus
1 day ago
Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
1 day ago
Turkish, Armenian leaders go ahead with first-ever face-to-face meeting
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    1 day ago
  2. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    1 month ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia and Saudi Arabia’s oil production cut is pre-emptive strike on EU’s price cap scheme
    3 days ago
  4. Russia prepares for new attacks against Ukraine from Belarusian territory
    5 days ago
  5. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    10 days ago
  1. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    19 days ago
  2. Major clashes break out along Azerbaijani-Armenian border
    27 days ago
  3. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    10 days ago
  4. Secret report reveals top officials knew Bulgaria wouldn’t benefit from Balkan Stream
    12 days ago
  5. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    1 day ago

Reports

Dismiss