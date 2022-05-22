Slovak jobless rate in April at its lowest level in past two years

Slovak jobless rate in April at its lowest level in past two years
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews May 22, 2022

The Slovak unemployment rate stood at its lowest level in the past two years, down from 6.67% in March to 6.54% in April, the Labour Office reported. In year-on-year terms, it decreased by 1.46 percentage points (pp).

The number of jobs offered rose to 86,768 as a result of the ongoing economic recovery. The total number of registered jobseekers in April reached 193,409. Labour offices registered 88,066 long-term unemployed people, the lowest figure in the past 13 months.

"These are very encouraging figures. More significant than the numbers themselves is the trend that has been established. Unemployment has been falling for three months in a row. At the same time, the number of job vacancies is rising steadily," said Labour Minister Milan Krajniak, noting that almost two and a half billion euros were used to maintain jobs from the state budget.

"We have taken care to make the best use of all the valuable experience from the pandemic period," the minister added.

The number of unemployed people decreased in all regions of Slovakia, the most  in the Nitra region, where unemployment dropped from 4.65% in March to 4.44% in April.

According to the office forecast, the downward trend in unemployment could be sustained in the near future. "Despite difficult conditions in the form of war and rising inflation, the labour market is resilient and continues to strengthen. According to our forecasts, favourable developments could continue in the coming months. The same conclusions are also provided by the recently published spring forecast of the European Commission, which also takes into account the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine," explained Matus Baliak, an analyst at the Social Policy Institute. 

He identified the war in Ukraine, rising commodity prices and inflation as the biggest risks for the coming months. However, the development of unemployment may be positively influenced by the arrival of the summer months, postponed household consumption from the pandemic period and more intensive use of EU funds and resources from the Slovak Recovery Plan.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Polish retail sales double y/y expansion rate in April

CEE companies weather the COVID-19 crisis

Polish industrial production eases growth in April

Data

Polish retail sales double y/y expansion rate in April

Polish retail sales grew 19% y/y at constant prices in April, the growth rate nearly doubling versus a gain of 9.6% y/y the preceding month.

Polish industrial production eases growth in April

Industrial output expanded 13% y/y in constant prices in April, after growing 17.3% y/y the preceding month.

Moldova’s industry up 3.3% y/y in Q3 driven by food, beverages and wood processing

Last year the country’s industry rallied driven by robust domestic demand and leapt up by 12.4% — but this year the growth rate is likely to slow down close to a standstill.

Russian population's inflation expectations drop six points to 12.5% as economic crisis fears fade

The inflation expectations of the Russian population fell 6pp in March to 12.5%, as consumers feel the relief of the rapid stabilisation of the economy thanks to the fast action of the Central Bank of Russia.

Russia’s CBR reserves down $43.7bn since the start of the war

Russia’s gross international reserves (GIR) held by the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) have fallen from $629.4bn on February 25 to $585.7bn as of May 13, a fall of $43.7bn according to the latest data released by the regulator.

Polish retail sales double y/y expansion rate in April
1 hour ago
Polish industrial production eases growth in April
11 hours ago
Moldova’s industry up 3.3% y/y in Q3 driven by food, beverages and wood processing
12 hours ago
Russian population's inflation expectations drop six points to 12.5% as economic crisis fears fade
1 day ago
Russia’s CBR reserves down $43.7bn since the start of the war
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Just another day in Ukraine's hell
    5 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Sanctions are working, but the West risks isolating Russian reformers instead of galvanising them
    5 days ago
  3. Iran, Tajikistan unveil military drone factory in Dushanbe
    5 days ago
  4. Nordic Nato accession set to reinforce Baltic states' security
    7 days ago
  5. Switzerland inches towards Nato as neutrality is put to the test
    6 days ago
  1. Why are Russian pundits claiming Romania is preparing to invade Transnistria?
    27 days ago
  2. Russian fertility rates fall to record lows on the back of a deteriorating economy and sanctions pressure
    19 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: The sick man of Europe
    14 days ago
  4. Serbia’s pro-Russian media turn on Putin
    25 days ago
  5. Moldova rejects Ukraine’s offer to seize Transnistria
    25 days ago

Reports

Dismiss