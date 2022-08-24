Slovakia sends its Soviet-era IFVs to aid Ukraine

Slovakia sends its Soviet-era IFVs to aid Ukraine
Slovakia will ship 30 of its Soviet-era BVP-1 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine. / Wikipedia
By Albin Sybera August 24, 2022

Slovakia and Germany have signed a deal in which Slovakia will receive 15 Leopard 2A4 tanks in return for shipping 30 of its Soviet-era BVP-1 infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) to Ukraine. 

This will mean the Slovak military will be further restocked with Nato-made defence products while utilising old Soviet equipment to aid the Ukrainian military. 

Separately, Slovak Minister of Defence Jaroslav Nad said there is yet no agreement over the future of Slovakia’s Soviet-era fleet of MiG-29s and its possible shipment to Ukraine, as negotiations continue with several countries. 

“The value of the MiGs is about €300mn. We will either receive financial or material compensation. A financial one would be used for purchases of new aircraft,” said Nad.    

Poland’s and Czechia’s jets are going to take part in protecting the Slovakia’s airspace from September.  

German Leopard 2A4 tanks will put the figure of Slovak tanks at 45, that is just two above the minimum of 43 tanks needed to respond to a ground threat. 

The value of the Leopard tanks is €100mn, and Germany will provide ammunition, training and spare parts as part of the swap. 

The Slovak vehicles are said to be shipped to Ukraine in several weeks after legal administration issues are resolved.  

Previously Germany together with the Netherlands and the United States provided Slovakia with a Patriot air defence battery after Slovakia shipped its S-300 missile defense weapons to Ukraine. 

News

'Ukraine will remain a country as long as we are receiving weapons from the West'

Ukraine celebrated its independence day on August 24 with a surprise visit from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Kyiv. Despite bans across Ukraine on official celebrations, thousands gathered in central Kyiv draped in blue and yellow flags.

Corruption probe launched into Albania’s ex-president Meta

Investigation revealed one month after Meta's presidential term ended as he seeks to revitalise the opposition Freedom Party.

IMF cuts Latvian growth forecast for next year by 1.5pp to 2.5%

Further intensification of the war in Ukraine and stricter sanctions against Russia could lead to yet more prolonged disruptions in Latvia’s trade and finance, as well as a disruption of gas supplies.

AvtoVaz starts making cars with airbags again, but car sales remain depressed

Russian carmaker AvtoVaz has resumed production of Lada Granta 2022 line cars with airbags, the company said on August 24.

Russia’s buying frenzy continues with mooted sale of Siemens' leasing arm

Siemens may sell its Russian leasing arm to a Russian investor. Local media reports that one of the frontrunners could be linked to sanctioned businessman Said Gutseriev. The deal may be worth as much as €800mn, according to bne sources.

