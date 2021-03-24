Slovenia approves €40mn in EU funds for Pragersko railway hub modernisation

Slovenia’s Government Office for Development and European Cohesion Policy has approved €40mn in EU funds for the overhaul of the Pragersko railway hub in northeastern Slovenia, the ministry of infrastructure announced on March 24.

The total value of the project, which will be co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund and is part of the Operational Programme for the Implementation of European Cohesion Policy in the period 2014-2020, totals over €90mn.

The main objectives of the modernisation of the Pragersko railway hub include ensuring technical suitability in line with European standards as well as adequate line speed in the main direction Maribor – Celje.

The other goals include increasing traffic safety, shortening travel time and reduction of negative impacts on the environment, the ministry said.

The process of obtaining a building permit for the construction works is in the final stage. The works are expected to be completed gradually from May 2021 to July 2023.