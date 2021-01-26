Slovenia plans region's longest-tenor Eurobond

Slovenia plans region's longest-tenor Eurobond
By bne IntelliNews January 26, 2021

Slovenia plans to issue a new Eurobond with maturity of 60 years, the finance ministry announced on January 26, without disclosing the value. 

If it goes ahead, the bond will have the longest tenor of any listed in the Central, Southeast and Eastern Europe region, though Poland and Slovenia have issued 50-year Eurobonds in the past, according to Bloomberg research. 

The last time Slovenia tapped the international market was on January 5, 2021, when it sold a €1.75bn 10-year Eurobond and extended an existing 30-year bond by an additional €250mn.

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE and HSBC were engaged to organise the issuance of the new Eurobond that will mature in 2081, the ministry said in the statement.

The issue is expected to take place in the near future, depending on the situation on the financial markets, it said.

Slovenia is rated A3/stable by Moody’s and AA-/stable by S&P and A/stable by Fitch.

The country’s economy contracted by 6% in the first nine months of 2020 compared to the same period of the previous year year, while the European Commission is projecting a 7.1% GDP contraction for the whole of 2020.

A recovery is projected for 2021 and the economy is expected to return to its end-2019 level in 2022. Public finances are forecast to be in deficit in 2020, due to lost revenues and the measures taken to support the economy, but to improve over 2021 and 2022 together with the recovering economy, according to the European Commission.

Government spending and household consumption will maintain the recovery until the end of 2021, with sustained government transfers and confidence strengthening assuming an effective vaccine rollout. 

The EU stimulus plan will also contribute to high public consumption and investment over the projection period. As the economy is highly integrated into EU value chains, the export-oriented sectors will benefit from stronger EU demand from 2021. 

However, the outlook is highly uncertain. A further significant deterioration of the health situation could lead to prolonged restrictions that would stall the economic recovery. Continued weak external demand remains another key risk for growth. On the other hand, a bolder recovery in Europe thanks to a rapid rollout of an effective vaccine would lift growth prospects.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

ING: Russian budget’s modest deficit leaves fiscal room for 2021

Russian industry falls by 2.9% y/y in 2020.

ING: Russian corporates are back to foreign debt redemption in 2020

News

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden have first phone call, extend START II treaty for five years

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden had their first phone conversation and agreed to extend the START II arms control treaty for another five years, the Kremlin said in a statement.

State-owned Ukrgasbank signs off on convertible €30mn IFC loan ahead of its privatisation

The state-owned Ukrgasbank bank signed off on a €30mn loan from the International Financial Corporation (IFC) on January 25, as part of the bank’s preparations for privatisation.

Czech billionaire Kellner´s PPF makes another bid for Moneta Money Bank

Limited share offer to be followed by merger to create Czechia's fifth largest banking group.

Montenegro’s special prosecution probes finance minister over €750mn Eurobond issue

The bond was placed just three days after the government took office, and was not announced in advance.

Estonia's two big parties agree on grand coalition

New government will be equally balanced between Reform and Centre, and by gender, and has many new faces.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden have first phone call, extend START II treaty for five years
3 hours ago
State-owned Ukrgasbank signs off on convertible €30mn IFC loan ahead of its privatisation
1 day ago
Czech billionaire Kellner´s PPF makes another bid for Moneta Money Bank
1 day ago
Montenegro’s special prosecution probes finance minister over €750mn Eurobond issue
1 day ago
Estonia's two big parties agree on grand coalition
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
    6 days ago
  2. Tehran Stock Exchange chief quits amid “Black Monday” fury
    7 days ago
  3. Private finance mobilised by development banks up 9% to $175bn in 2019
    8 days ago
  4. EBRD investments reach record €11bn in pandemic-struck 2020
    13 days ago
  5. Jailed Russian opposition activist Navalny drops Putin corruption investigation bomb on his second day home
    7 days ago
  1. MOSCOW BLOG: The storming of the US Capitol was not a coup, but the shelling of the Russian White House was
    16 days ago
  2. Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
    6 days ago
  3. LONG READ: The oligarch problem
    9 days ago
  4. EU to begin certifying Russian Sputnik V vaccine for use in Europe
    14 days ago
  5. EBRD investments reach record €11bn in pandemic-struck 2020
    13 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss