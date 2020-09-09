Slovenia posts second highest monthly trade surplus in 10 years

Slovenia posted a trade surplus of €200.5mn in July, which is the second highest monthly surplus in the last 10 years after that in September 2017, the statistics office said on September 9.

Slovenia’s exports amounted to over €2.9bn in July, down 2.9% year on year while imports declined 10.9% y/y to €2.7bn, data showed.

Compared with the average monthly values in 2019, the exports in July were 5.1% higher, while imports were 3.6% lower.

In July, Slovenia generated 67.6% of all exports and 68.6% of all imports in trade with the EU member states.

In the first seven months of 2020, Slovenia’s exports amounted to €19bn, falling 4.3% from a year earlier, while imports dropped 10% to €17.9bn, generating an external trade surplus of 1.1bn.

The export/import ratio in the first seven months was 106.3%.