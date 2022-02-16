Slovenia records biggest drop in CO2 emissions in EU in 3Q21

Slovenia recorded the biggest decline in greenhouse gas emissions among the EU countries in the third quarter of 2021, according to Eurostat data published on February 15.

Slovenia was one of three EU members whose emissions fell in the third quarter, by an annual 2.6%, followed by Luxembourg (-2.3%) and the Netherlands (-1.6%), data showed.

On the other hand, the largest increases in emissions were recorded in Bulgaria (+22.7%), Latvia (+16.2%) and Greece (+13.1%).

Despite the effect of the economic rebound between the third quarters of 2020 and 2021, the long-term trend of EU greenhouse gas emissions displays a steady reduction towards the EU targets.

In the third quarter of 2021, greenhouse gas emissions in EU totalled 881mn tonnes of CO 2 which is slightly below pre-pandemic levels.

Most emissions of greenhouse gases came from the sectors of manufacturing (23% of the total), electricity supply (21%) and households and agriculture (both 14%).