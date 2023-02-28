Slovenia's annual inflation slows further in February

Slovenia's annual inflation slows further in February
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews February 28, 2023

Slovenia posted annual inflation of 9.3% in February, slowing further from inflation of 10% in the previous month (chart), statistics office SURS data indicated on February 28.

The February inflation was mostly marked by high prices of food (+18.3%). Higher prices of goods and services for recreation and culture (by 9.6%) also had a big impact. Package holidays had the biggest impact on monthly inflation (8.6%).

Month on month, Slovenia’s consumer price index moved up 0.7% in February, after edging up by 0.2% in the previous month.

Measured with the harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP), the annual growth of consumer prices in February was 9.4%, against inflation of 7% in the same month in 2022. On a monthly level it went up by 0.6%.

In the first two months, the inflation was 9.7%.

The average annual inflation in 2022 was 8.8% vs. 1.9% in 2021.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Urals oil price is increasingly meaningless, allowing Russian-owned refineries in Europe to build up slush funds

How big is Russia's "ghost fleet" of oil tankers?

bneGREEN: Wind, solar slash gas costs in EU by $12.7bn since Russia invaded Ukraine

Data

Poland’s GDP growth adjusted to 0.4% y/y in Q4

Growth eased from an expansion of 4.5% y/y in the preceding three months.

Russia still earning half a billion dollars a day from oil exports

Despite major efforts by the US, the EU and other countries to restrict Russia's fossil fuel revenues, the country is still earning more than half a billion dollars from oil and gas sales per day.

The world's most-sanctioned countries

In the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, Russia is now the most-sanctioned country in the world, with 14,081 sanctions on Russian individuals and entities currently in place.

The countries sending the most military aid to Ukraine

Looking at pledges of military aid to Ukraine between January 24, 2022 and January 15, 2023, the US government has committed to providing more financial assistance for military purposes than any other country.

Which world leaders have met Zelenskiy in Ukraine?

In the lead-up to the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, visits of world leaders have picked up in Kyiv. US President Joe Biden, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni and Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez all visited President Zelenskiy this week

Poland’s GDP growth adjusted to 0.4% y/y in Q4
56 minutes ago
Russia still earning half a billion dollars a day from oil exports
1 day ago
The world's most-sanctioned countries
1 day ago
The countries sending the most military aid to Ukraine
1 day ago
Which world leaders have met Zelenskiy in Ukraine?
4 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. How big is Russia's "ghost fleet" of oil tankers?
    1 day ago
  2. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    2 months ago
  3. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  4. Raiffeisen Bank grilled by US for staying in Russia
    7 days ago
  5. Russia scraps commitment to peaceful solution to Transnistria conflict
    6 days ago
  1. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  2. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    2 months ago
  3. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    2 months ago
  4. IMF: Global food prices to remain elevated amid war, costly energy, La Niña.
    2 months ago
  5. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss