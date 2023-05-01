Slovenia's annual inflation slows to 9.4% in April

Slovenia's annual inflation slowed to 9.4% in April, from 10.5% in the previous month (chart), statistics office SURS data indicated on April 28.

In the same month in 2022, the inflation was 6.9%.

The April inflation was mostly marked by high prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages.

The annual growth rate was pushed up the most, by 2.7 percentage points (pp) by the 15.8% higher prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages. 0.9 pp was added by 33.5% higher prices of electricity. Another 0.8 pp was added each by higher prices of services and products in the group furnishings, household equipment and household maintenance (by 10.2%).

Month on month, Slovenia’s consumer prices rose by 1.5%, after the index was flat in the previous month.

Monthly inflation was pushed up by higher prices of package holidays.

Measured with the harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP), the annual growth of consumer prices in April was 9.2%, against inflation of 7.4% in the same month in 2022. On a monthly level it moved up by 1%.

In the first four months, the inflation was 9.8%.

The average annual inflation in 2022 was 8.8% vs. 1.9% in 2021.