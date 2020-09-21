Slovenia’s government on shaky legs after opposition files motion against agriculture minister

Slovenia’s opposition parties filed an interpellation against Agriculture Minister Aleksandra Pivec on September 21, a move that could lead to the collapse of the government coalition led by PM Janez Jansa.

Pivec came under fire after she failed to explain details of two trips in which she combined official ministerial duties with family activities.

The non-confidence motion was filed by the List of Marjan Sarec (LMS), Social Democrats (SD), Levica (the Left) and the Party of Alenka Bratusek (SAB) and alleged that Pivec violated laws related to the prevention of corruption, abused her position, failed to abide by ethical standards and concealed facts that are in the public interest.

In the meantime, the parliamentary group of DeSUS, which is part of the coalition government, expects the issue of the position of the farm minister to be resolved before the vote in the parliament against Pivec.

If Pivec remains in office, the coalition would no longer have the votes of its MPs, DeSUS leader Franc Jursa was cited by Svet24.

According to Jursa, a replacement for Pivec has already been lined up, but he did not reveal the candidate's name.

Pivec reacted to the interpellation saying it is a typical example of abuse of the interpellation machanism aimed at overthrowing the government.