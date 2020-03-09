Slovenia’s government preparing €1bn package to mitigate impact of coronavirus

The Slovenian government said on March 9 it is preparing a stimulus package worth a €1bn to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus on the economy and tourism.

Currently there are 23 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Slovenia, but the condition of all patients is good. So far 1,227 tests have been conducted.

Short- and long-term government measures include tax deferrals, state guarantees and credit lines.

"The long-term goal of the measures is to reduce the damage that companies will undoubtedly suffer and to ensure that their position on the market does not deteriorate," Health Minister Zdravko Pocivalsek said.

In terms of credit loans, the government aims to solve companies' liquidity problems with measures totaling approximately €200mn under the existing €600mn package for indirect business financing through banks. The measures will be taken together with SID Bank.

The ministry also issued a decree banning all public indoor events for more than 100 visitors. Along with the ban on large indoor events, the health ministry is proposing that smaller events also be reconsidered.

All sporting and other events with more than 500 participants will take place without spectators, including the ski jumping cup in Planica, the ministry decided.