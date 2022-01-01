Slovenia’s inflation accelerates further to 4.9% y/y in December

By bne IntelliNews January 1, 2022

The annual growth of Slovenia’s consumer prices in December accelerated by 0.3 percentage points (pp) from the previous month to 4.9%, the statistics office said.

In 2021 consumer prices increased by an average 1.9% following a 0.1% deflation a year earlier.

In December, the annual inflation was pushed up the most by higher prices of petroleum products, which contributed 1.3 pp to overall inflation as diesel prices increased by 34.5%, petrol prices by 31.8% and liquid fuels prices by 13.7%.

Prices of food went up by 4% and had an impact of 0.6 pp on annual inflation, while 0.5 pp was added by higher prices of heat energy (by 70.9%). 

The largest downward impacts, by 0.2 pp in each group came from lower prices of private insurance connected with health (by 12.7%), and of telephone and telefax services (by 3.9%).

Month on month, Slovenia’s consumer price index was flat, following a 0.7% inflation in November.

Measured with the harmonised index of consumer prices, the annual growth of consumer prices in December was 5.1%, compared to deflation of 1.2% in the same month in 2020.

