Slovenia to bring public services online

Slovenia to bring public services online
By bne IntelliNews June 23, 2021

Slovenia presented the first measures to digitalise public services with the aim of improving the efficiency of the public administration in line with the EU’s digital agenda, the government said on June 22.

Slovenia’s Strategic Council for Digitalisation, set up in April, presented the first 40 measures for the digitalisation of public administration, healthcare, education, economy and digital diplomacy, which were adopted by the government last week.

"These are 40 solutions for the fourth decade of the Slovenian state, which will undoubtedly be a digital one," the council's head Mark Boris Andrijanic said.

Andrijancic underlined that the goal of the strategic council is to prepare measures that will make Slovenia one of the top five digitally most advanced countries in Europe by 2026. 

After the government endorsed the measures now it is the turn of individual departments, which will prepare an implementation plan for each individual measure, he said.

According to Adrijancic, Slovenia lags behind many European countries when it comes to digitalisation. 

The members of the council also proposed the establishment of the Government Office for Digital Transformation, which will strategically manage and coordinate all state activities in the field of digital transformation.

It is also proposed the establishment of an elite international research and development institute in the field of artificial intelligence, which could stem from the existing UNESCO Center for Artificial Intelligence. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Wildberries expands international sales by offering cross-border sales and delivery

YUGOSLAVIA 30 YEARS ON: Big tech from a small country

Otto Group’s myToys shuts downs in Russia after 10 years of activity

Tech

Wildberries expands international sales by offering cross-border sales and delivery

Russia’s largest online retailer Wildberries has launched direct sales from Belarus, Kazakhstan and China to Russian consumers, the company said in a statement on June 23.

YUGOSLAVIA 30 YEARS ON: Big tech from a small country

Croatia, with a population of just over 4mn, has seen the emergence of a slew of high-tech champions in the fields of IT software, hardware and electromobility.

Otto Group’s myToys shuts downs in Russia after 10 years of activity

myToys, an online retailer of children’s goods owned by Otto Group, ceased its activity earlier this month in Russia after more than 10 years of operations.

VTB Capital invests $75mn in Russian car-sharing major Delimobil

VTB Capital, a division of the state bank VTB, is in the process of acquiring a 15% stake in the Delimobil car-sharing service.

BestDoctor.ru attracts $26mn from major Russian, Austrian and Swedish investors

In late May Russian insuretech leader BestDoctor closed a $26mn round with an impressive investor consortium. The money was brought in by Winter Capital, a Moscow-based international fund backed, in particular, by billionaire Vladimir Potanin.

Wildberries expands international sales by offering cross-border sales and delivery
2 hours ago
YUGOSLAVIA 30 YEARS ON: Big tech from a small country
1 day ago
Otto Group’s myToys shuts downs in Russia after 10 years of activity
2 days ago
VTB Capital invests $75mn in Russian car-sharing major Delimobil
2 days ago
BestDoctor.ru attracts $26mn from major Russian, Austrian and Swedish investors
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. LONG READ: Who is Sergei Pugachev, the oligarch that accused Abramovich of buying Chelsea on Putin's orders?
    2 months ago
  2. Bulgaria keeps veto on launch of EU accession talks with North Macedonia
    1 day ago
  3. EU reaches deal on sectoral Belarus economic sanctions
    3 days ago
  4. Armenia: June 20 election preview
    4 days ago
  5. Moscow introduces mandatory coronavirus vaccination
    6 days ago
  1. ISTANBUL BLOG: Deathly silence from Erdogan as Turkey’s YouTuber gangster scandal snowballs
    1 month ago
  2. Russia’s gross international reserves tops $600bn for the first time ever
    23 days ago
  3. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    1 month ago
  4. bneGREEN: Russia’s weather goes crazy
    1 month ago
  5. Belarus' economy will collapse without Russia's help
    21 days ago

Reports

Dismiss