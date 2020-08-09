Slovenian cryptocurrency pioneer expands to Africa

Slovenian cryptocurrency pioneer expands to Africa
By bne IntelliNews August 9, 2020

Slovenian Eligma, creator of the GoCrypto payment platform, has announced its expansion into the African market through a partnership with African cryptocurrency exchange Quidax. 

GoCrypto was instrumental in turning Slovenia into the world leader in the number of physical locations that accept payments with cryptocurrencies, and has already expanded into the South American market. 

The company has now announced the partnership with Quidax, which will make it possible for people to buy products and services in Africa through the use of GoCrypto. The partnership will enable merchants to accept crypto payments and to receive settlements in their local currency, starting with the Nigerian naira (NGN), a post on the GoCrypto blog said.

“Our partnership with GoCrypto helps us answer a question we get so many times: ‘Can I spend crypto?’ We are proud to be playing a role in answering that question,” said Buchi Okoro, co-founder and CEO at Quidax. 

Eligma CEO Dejan Roljic commented that the partnership “marks an important milestone for the GoCrypto payment scheme and opens the door for payments through GoCrypto in Nigeria and Africa. GoCrypto’s presence on the third continent in a row shows that cryptocurrencies are becoming a highly relevant payment method.”

In the company’s home country, more than 1,000 locations in Slovenia are now accepting cryptocurrency payments, including cafes, restaurants, dentists, hair salons and hotels, as cryptocurrency adoption is growing rapidly in the country. 

Among locations that accept the cryptocurrencies are major retailers, such as the Tus supermarkets, Slovenia’s biggest electronic seller Big Bang, Atlantis Water Park, and Burger King Slovenia, GoCrypto said last week.

The number of sites with the GoCrypto system is steadily increasing. The system is currently available in 13 countries — ten European countries and three in South America.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Ukrainian appeals court sides with Surkis brothers, orders Privatbank to return $250mn of deposits

NEWSBASE: A closer look at Niger with Savannah Petroleum

Absurd maritime deal between Turkey and Libyans ignores presence of Crete says Greece

Tech

AddVenture, Target Global and Lev Leviev invest $4.5 millon in Russian medical insurance startup

A Russian medical insurance startup called BestDoctor has raised $4.5mn from major Russian investors

Russian startup to bioprint KFC chicken nuggets

3D Bioprinting Solutions, a resident of the Skolkovo Foundation Biomedical Cluster, has tied up with KFC bio-print chick nuggets

Russian recruitment platform HeadHunter goes unicorn, cements $1bn valuation

Online recruitment platform HeadHunter has sealed its position as a $1bn tech company after a new multi-million dollar share deal confirmed the company’s soaring valuation, reports East-West Digital News (EWDN).

Estonia’s e-residency starts making money

Estonia's e-residency programme, which continued its strong growth even during the coronavirus emergency situation, has earned the state €41mn since its launch.

Albania has some of the least affordable internet in the world

Online security specialist Surf Shark measured how much time people need to work to be able to afford an internet connection.

AddVenture, Target Global and Lev Leviev invest $4.5 millon in Russian medical insurance startup
11 hours ago
Russian startup to bioprint KFC chicken nuggets
10 days ago
Russian recruitment platform HeadHunter goes unicorn, cements $1bn valuation
10 days ago
Estonia’s e-residency starts making money
12 days ago
Albania has some of the least affordable internet in the world
12 days ago

Most Read

  1. Turkey’s money markets starting to malfunction say analysts with lira back beyond seven-to-dollar
    5 days ago
  2. “Favourite films” poll gives Svetlana Tikhanovskaya 61% support, Lukashenko 3%
    7 days ago
  3. Turkish doctors dispute official coronavirus infections count
    6 days ago
  4. Belarus presidential elections are all over before they start
    1 day ago
  5. COMMENT: Belarusian establishment remains monolithic. or does it?
    5 days ago
  1. Czech Republic introduced new emergency anti-COVID measures
    15 days ago
  2. Iran buys six “Caspian Sea Monster” ekranoplans from Russia
    14 days ago
  3. Turkey’s money markets starting to malfunction say analysts with lira back beyond seven-to-dollar
    5 days ago
  4. Poland presents its first electric vehicle Izera
    12 days ago
  5. Turkish lira nears record low versus euro with market anxious over EU sanctions and tie to dollar
    14 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss