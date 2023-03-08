Small majority of Croatians approve of euro changeover

The majority of Croatians – 54% – think that the switch to the euro was a good thing for Croatia, while 82% say that having the single currency is a good thing for the EU, a survey carried out by Eurobarometer showed.

Croatia switched to the euro on January 1 this year and, despite speculative price hikes at the beginning, the government’s measures quickly ended that.

The survey also showed that 57% of Croatians think that adopting the euro will have positive consequences the country, while 58% think that the euro’s introduction will have positive consequences for them personally.

The transition to the euro was assessed as smooth and efficient by 61% of people, while 37% said it went rather smoothly and efficiently.

“When asked whether they have experienced any problems when exchanging Croatian kunas or withdrawing euro cash in the first weeks of January, 81% of respondents say that they did not experience any problems at all,” the survey noted.

20% of Croatians think that price conversion to euros was very often correct, while 24% said it was often correct. Despite that, 62% of Croatians think the euro changeover will increase the inflation in the country and just 25% think it would help maintain price stability.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank said in an analysis published on March 7 that the impact of the euro changeover on consumer prices in Croatia has so far been relatively small and similar to that in other countries that have joined the eurozone in previous years, despite a more challenging inflationary environment.