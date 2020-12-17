Socialist lawmakers in Moldova scrap settlement on $1bn bank frauds

Socialist lawmakers in Moldova scrap settlement on $1bn bank frauds
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest December 17, 2020

The majority in Moldova’s parliament abrogated the law under which the government is repaying the loans extended by the National Bank of Moldova (BNM) to the three banks involved in the so-called $1bn bank frauds from the public budget, on December 16.

If quickly promulgated by outgoing President Igor Dodon, whose term expires on December 24, the bill will make any agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) impossible, thus blocking the financing promised by the European Union as well. 

The pro-EU parties in parliament, which expect to trigger and win early elections, have promised to find ways to prevent such a scenario by invalidating the bill put forward by Socialist lawmakers. They put forward a no-confidence motion against the government on the day the bill was approved. 

The bill was backed by the recently formed majority composed of Dodon's Socialists and the MPs loyal to fugitive businessmen Vlad Plahotniuc and Ilan Shor. 

It looks like a hot potato prepared for an imminent pro-EU government, as Dodon's prime minister, Ion Chicu, is at risk of losing his position. Also on December 16, Socialist lawmakers passed all urgent bills, including the 2021 budget bill, under accelerated procedures, and declared the recess for the Christmas season. 

In the bill approved on December 16, lawmakers delegated to the government the task of “identifying an alternative solution” for the repayment of the executive’s debt to the BNM. The government guaranteed the rescue loans extended by the BNM to the failed banks in 2014 and 2015 and, under the law now abrogated by lawmakers, issued and handed to the BNM bonds that mature gradually over a 25-year period.

Ironically, Shor — whose MPs voted for the abrogation of the law — was indicated by the financial forensic investigation firm Kroll as “the visible beneficiary” of the frauds in the banking system. He was not seriously investigated during Plahotniuc’s regime that ended in the summer of 2019. Both fled Moldova after their rival Dodon formed a new coalition with the pro-EU parties in June 2019. More recently, however, their MPs have formed a new majority ruling coalition with Dodon’s Socialist after he lost the presidential elections against pro-EU candidate Maia Sandu.

In the summer of 2016, Moldova’s government endorsed and submitted to lawmakers for approval a bill on the issuance of MDL13.6bn (€610mn) of government bonds, to repay the central bank for emergency aid extended to three troubled banks in 2014-2015. The settlement was part of broader reforms in the banking system promoted under the supervision of the IMF, which greatly improved the status of the national banking system. 

The volume of the bonds will be adjusted if any funds are recovered from the three troubled banks, the government said at that time. Not much has been recovered so far. Liquidation procedures were launched at that time at the three banks, Banca de Economii, Banca Sociala and Unibank.

The bonds issued in 2016 have maturities of between one and 25 years and the coupon was set at 1.4% for maturities of one to nine years and 5.3% for longer maturities. The coupon paid by the government on the bonds was calculated based on the central bank’s inflation targeting policy, under which the monetary authority envisages long-term inflation of 5% p.a., the government explained.

The service of the bonds amounted to 0.5% of GDP in 2017-2019.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Breakaway Transnistria fully under Sheriff’s control as Obnovlenie party sweeps board in parliament election

Moldova’s presidential election is over, now the battle for the parliament begins

Moldova’s foreign policy reset

News

Wizz Air shares start trading on Budapest's BETa Market

Hungarian investors now able to access shares of London-listed no-frills airline through the Budapest Stock Exchange as financial markets are increasingly overlooking pandemic issues.

DeSUS party leaves Slovenian government in blow to PM Jansa

DeSUS leader cites "Orbanisation" of Slovenia when announcing decision to quit coalition that leaves Janez Jansa's government with a wafer-thin majority in parliament.

Russian anti-monopoly watchdog could turn toothless

The Russian Federal Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS) could become less proactive in curbing cartels and companies with large market shares, Kommersant daily and The Bell suggest after studying the bill on competition and intellectual property.

Putin plays to the gallery during his annual press conference

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave his annual “meet the people” press conference on December 17 that was largely aimed at the gallery as an annus horribilis comes to an end.

Armenia prepares to ban Turkish imports

Following Ankara’s strong backing of Azerbaijan in the recent war, Yerevan is banning many Turkish goods.

Wizz Air shares start trading on Budapest's BETa Market
1 day ago
DeSUS party leaves Slovenian government in blow to PM Jansa
1 day ago
Russian anti-monopoly watchdog could turn toothless
1 day ago
Putin plays to the gallery during his annual press conference
1 day ago
Armenia prepares to ban Turkish imports
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. New COVID-19 restrictions imminent in Lithuania as medics forced to choose who gets a chance at recovery
    7 days ago
  2. Russian internet guru Pavel Durov cancels the TON blockchain project
    7 months ago
  3. Romanian tech entrepreneurs expand into banking sector
    3 days ago
  4. Biochemist who fled Hungary in 1985 slated for Nobel Prize nomination for work on COVID vaccine
    5 days ago
  5. Belarus’ IT industry in meltdown
    8 days ago
  1. Bulgaria to impose lockdown to slow down coronavirus spread
    25 days ago
  2. Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
    17 days ago
  3. Russian internet guru Pavel Durov cancels the TON blockchain project
    7 months ago
  4. Prominent Orban ally who drafted Hungary's new constitution on an iPad retires from politics
    19 days ago
  5. ING: Russia de-dollarising
    11 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss