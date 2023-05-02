South Africa reported to have warned Putin he will be arrested if he comes to BRICS summit

South Africa reported to have warned Putin he will be arrested if he comes to BRICS summit
Pretoria has reportedly told the Kremlin it has no choice but to arrest Putin if he attends the upcoming BRICS summit. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews May 2, 2023

South Africa has warned President Vladimir Putin not to come to the BRICS summit in August, as he will be arrested if he does, South Africa’s Sunday Times reported on May 1.

"We have no option not to arrest Putin," a government official told The Sunday Times. "If he comes here, we will be forced to detain him."

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 16 for the illegal deportation of at least 100 Ukrainian children. Pretoria has been trying to ignore the order, despite being a signatory to the Rome Statute that set up the ICC and having written its obligations into the country’s constitution.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced last week that Pretoria would pull out of the ICC in order to allow Putin’s visit to what will be a key meeting for the Russian president in his efforts to build a non-aligned alliance amongst the leading emerging markets (EMs). Embarrassingly, Ramaphosa had to walk back his statements in less than 24 hours after the ANC denied a decision to exit the ICC had been taken.

The government has tried to withdraw from the ICC before, but the Supreme Court ruled that the government doesn't have the authority to change the constitution with a simple vote.

South Africa is one of Russia’s strongest allies in Africa. It is suffering from a debilitating energy crisis and is hoping Russia will build a new nuclear power station (NPP) to solve the problem.

A special government commission has concluded that the country has no choice but to arrest Putin if he sets foot on South African soil.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin has been non-committal about how Putin plans to attend the summit, and it remains in talks with Pretoria.

"Of course, we will take part in the summit to be held in South Africa. Of course, this will be preceded by our bilateral contacts with the South Africans, we will clarify their position," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in late April.

The South African authorities have no choice and if they do not, it violates not only international law but also the laws of South Africa. The possibility of an exemption from the ICC jurisdiction before Putin's possible visit is not feasible, as there simply isn't enough time.

Attending the summit alongside the leaders of South Africa, China, India and Brazil would have been a significant diplomatic coup for Putin, as well as his first major foreign trip since he ordered Russian troops into Ukraine.

As bne IntelliNews reported, Putin is in the process of building a BRICS bloc to unite the leading EMs into a political and trade bloc independent of Western institutions as part of his vision of a multipolar world.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia's Rosatom to begin construction on El Dabaa NPP’s Unit 3 in Egypt

South Africa backtracks on president's threat to pull country out of ICC ahead of Putin visit for BRICS summit

ING: World trade to see big shifts and weaker growth in 2023

News

UPDATED: Russia downs two drones over Kremlin, accuses Kyiv of assassination attempt on Putin

Moscow has accused Kyiv of attempting to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin after two drones were shot down over the Kremlin on May 3.

14-year old boy kills nine in Belgrade school shooting

Seventh-grade student kills at least eight fellow pupils and a security guard at Belgrade elementary school.

Russia's Rosatom to begin construction on El Dabaa NPP’s Unit 3 in Egypt

Russian state-run nuclear corporation Rosatom started laying the first concrete into the foundation of the El Dabaa nuclear power plant’s (NPP) third unit in Egypt on May 3, reports Tass.

EU Commission bans Ukraine grain exports to Central Europe

The grain crisis has been a huge embarrassment for the EU and in particular for its CEE members, who have otherwise been among the strongest supporters of Ukraine.

Both Kyrgyz and Tajik armed forces likely committed war crimes in border conflict says HRW

Ambulances and cars carrying civilians shot at. Laser-guided bomb dropped on town square killing at least 10 locals. Human rights group condemns “callous conduct” of soldiers on both sides.

UPDATED: Russia downs two drones over Kremlin, accuses Kyiv of assassination attempt on Putin
1 hour ago
14-year old boy kills nine in Belgrade school shooting
2 hours ago
Russia's Rosatom to begin construction on El Dabaa NPP’s Unit 3 in Egypt
4 hours ago
EU Commission bans Ukraine grain exports to Central Europe
5 hours ago
Both Kyrgyz and Tajik armed forces likely committed war crimes in border conflict says HRW
9 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    2 months ago
  2. South Africa reported to have warned Putin he will be arrested if he comes to BRICS summit
    1 day ago
  3. Erdogan cancels election appearances after falling ill during live TV interview
    7 days ago
  4. MOSCOW BLOG: A blueprint for a Ukrainian peace deal
    5 days ago
  5. Moscow investment bankers access Bloomberg terminals via Armenia
    7 days ago
  1. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    2 months ago
  2. Kremlin releases a new foreign policy concept outlining its plans for a “multipolar” world
    1 month ago
  3. EBRD invests record €13.1bn into its region in 2022
    3 months ago
  4. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    4 months ago
  5. BRICS bloc advances another step as Saudi Arabia joins China’s SCO
    26 days ago

Reports

Dismiss