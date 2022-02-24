Southeast Europe’s markets plunge on news of Ukraine invasion

On the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), the main BET index dropped from 13,201 points at the start of trading to a low of 12,529.
By bne IntelliNews February 24, 2022

Stock prices plunged across Southeast Europe on February 24 as news broke of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in the early hours of the morning. 

The plunge in the main indexes of the region’s more active exchanges was in line with developments in major exchanges around the world, as markets were thrown into turmoil by the news. 

On the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), by far the largest in the region, the main BET index dropped from 13,201 points at the start of trading to a low of 12,529 points before reviving slightly during the morning but remaining below the 12,850 mark. 

The Bucharest Stock Exchange's (BVB's) main BET index. 

Among the companies to experience substantial losses on the morning of February 24 were Purcari Wineries, which has operations in Moldova, bordering Ukraine, as well as restaurant operator Sphera Franchise Group and construction materials company Teraplast. 

The Zagreb Stock Exchange’s Crobex index was down -3,96% to 2,036 points. The biggest fall on the exchange was for Petrokemija, whose share price fell to a year-long low, but as in Romania companies across a broad range of sectors were affected. 

The Zagreb Stock Exchange’s Crobex index. 

The Ljubljana Stock Exchange’s SBITOP index was down -5,65% to 1.134,13, while in Serbia the Belgrade Stock Exchange’s Belex15 also dropped, as did the Bulgarian Stock Exchange's SOFIX. 

The Ljubljana Stock Exchange’s SBITOP index. 

Data

Ukraine’s hryvnia plummets as Russia invades

The value of Ukraine’s hryvnia to the dollar plummeted as Russia launched an attack on Ukraine on February 24, falling to just under UAH30 to the dollar.

Bank lending can’t keep pace with inflation in Romania

The stock of bank loans in Romania increased by 15.1% y/y to RON326.5bn at the end of January, but in real terms, the annual advance was only 6.% y/y.

Annual inflation in Serbia at 8.2% in January

Most of the y/y rise in food prices reflects supply-side factors, such as surging global food prices, the drought in Serbia last year and higher production costs.

Rocketing borscht index and shrinking packet size shows Russia’s consumers being stretched

The prices of staples are rising on Russian supermarket shelves as a year of high inflation catches up with price tags. With sanctions on their way and more inflation expected in 2022, Russian consumers are in for a tough year.

Polish retail sales pick up expansion rate to 10.6% y/y in January

Strong consumption paves way to robust GDP growth in Q1.

Ukraine’s hryvnia plummets as Russia invades
6 hours ago
Bank lending can’t keep pace with inflation in Romania
15 hours ago
Annual inflation in Serbia at 8.2% in January
1 day ago
Rocketing borscht index and shrinking packet size shows Russia’s consumers being stretched
2 days ago
Polish retail sales pick up expansion rate to 10.6% y/y in January
2 days ago

