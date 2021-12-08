Supply chain problems weigh on Hungary's industry

Supply chain problems weigh on Hungary's industry
By bne IntelliNews December 8, 2021

Industrial output fell for the second straight month in October, down 3.4% y/y and by 2.7% when adjusted for working days, following a 2.3% drop in September as companies were forced to lower capacities due to the semiconductor shortage, according to preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office (KSH).  Analysts do not expect supply-side tensions to ease before mid-2022.

Data shows slight improvement on a monthly basis, as output edged up 0.3% from September, up from a decline of 0.3% in the previous month. This marked the first monthly increase in the sector since May.
Hungary’s industry was the first major sector to return to pre-crisis levels after a steep drop in the aftermath of the pandemic. Production volumes have stagnated from the summer, hit by constraints in production, Portfolio wrote.

 

 

The output of the automotive sector, which has the biggest weight in manufacturing in Hungary, fell significantly as companies cut back because of the global chip shortage, KSH said. Production in the electronics sector, the other major component of the manufacturing, also dropped. A detailed breakdown by sectors will be published next week.

Hungary’s industry expanded 10.8% y/y in the first 10 months.

The supply problems affecting the two most important sectors of the industry are not likely to be resolved in a short period, opined ING Bank analyst Peter Virovacz. The strength of smaller sectors will not be enough to counterbalance these negative trends due to the labour shortage, he added. ING expects stagnation or low growth in the coming months and the risks to spill over to 2022.

The order book of Hungarian companies foreshadows strong growth, but the main question is when supply problems will ease. Experts believe that the sector will still face difficulties in 2022.

Supply constraints have set back growth by 1-2pp in October, according to Takarekbank. Chief analyst Gergely Suppan said industrial output might have risen 9-12% excluding the chip shortage, which has dragged output back under pre-crisis levels.

The low base, new capacities starting up, pent-up demand and restocking of inventories could lift full-year industrial output by 10-11%.

 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Corruption scandal brings down senior Fidesz politician

Hungary’s retail sales up 5.7% in October

Service sector and public spending save Hungary’s Q3 GDP

Data

Romania’s GDP up 7.4% y/y in Q3 helped by robust harvest

Romania’s economic growth eased to 7.4% y/y in the third quarter of the year from 13.9% y/y in Q2, with agriculture the main growth driver.

Czech industrial output posts a drop of 4.9% y/y in October

Compared to September figures, the industrial output went up by 0.9%.

Georgia’s manufacturing output up real 11.5% y/y in Q3

Compared to the third quarter of 2019, the production value in the manufacturing sector expanded by an annualised real rate of 2.9% per annum.

Russia's saw another month of declining car sales in November, down 20%

Russia's saw another month of declining car sales in November, as units sold were down 20.4% y/y to 125,466 units, according to the latest report published by AEB.

Slovak GDP up by only 1.3% in 3Q21

In 3Q21, the performance of the Slovak economy approached the pre-pandemic level, however, it still lacked 0.7% to reach 2019 figures.

Romania’s GDP up 7.4% y/y in Q3 helped by robust harvest
6 hours ago
Czech industrial output posts a drop of 4.9% y/y in October
8 hours ago
Georgia’s manufacturing output up real 11.5% y/y in Q3
19 hours ago
Russia's saw another month of declining car sales in November, down 20%
1 day ago
Slovak GDP up by only 1.3% in 3Q21
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. DON: Blunting the Javelin? – The prospects for Nato participation in a Ukraine-Russia war
    4 days ago
  2. Serbian president accuses Rio Tinto’s rivals of being behind anti-mining protests
    4 days ago
  3. Blinken and Lavrov talks break up after 30 minutes
    5 days ago
  4. Putin offers to start negotiations on a non-expansion of Nato to the east security deal
    6 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Russia looks poised to invade Ukraine, but what would an invasion actually look like?
    13 days ago
  1. LONG READ: Russia looks poised to invade Ukraine, but what would an invasion actually look like?
    13 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: The West’s response to Lukashenko’s migrant gambit might seal Belarus’ fate
    22 days ago
  3. Tehran City Council renames streets in dig at Azerbaijan
    13 days ago
  4. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    1 month ago
  5. COMMENT: Talk of war increases long-standing tensions between Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Nato
    21 days ago

Reports

Dismiss