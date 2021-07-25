Surge in arrivals from Kosovo pushes Albanian tourist arrivals to pre-pandemic level

Surge in arrivals from Kosovo pushes Albanian tourist arrivals to pre-pandemic level
By bne IntelliNews July 25, 2021

The number of foreign arrivals in Albania reached 604,381 in June, 3.4 times the figure in June 2020, when pandemic restrictions were being lifted, and close to the June 2019 level of 630,334, statistics office Instat said. 

Of that total, the overwhelming majority, 575,740 people, came to Albania for personal reasons such as holidays or visits to relatives. 

While arrivals from many countries were down compared to June 2019, there was a sharp increase in the number of people arriving from Kosovo: 334,908 people compared with 213,550 in June 2019 and 109,517 in June 2020.

Albanian officials have been reporting large numbers of arrivals from neighbouring Kosovo ever since restrictions were lifted in late spring, as people from the landlocked country travelled to seaside resorts in Albania. 

Similarly, 68,522 people arrived from North Macedonia, another landlocked neighbouring country, in June 2021, close to the 67,767 in June 2019 and many times the 9,878 in June last year. A further 32,861 arrived from neighbouring Montenegro, slightly down on the 37,867 in June 2019. 

On the other hand, numbers from three other important source countries, Greece, Italy and the UK, were considerably down on 2019, despite having recovered from the slump in June 2020. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Looming new coronavirus wave prompts vaccination push in Southeast Europe

Western Balkans scrap roaming tariffs

Four Southeast European countries commit to exiting coal energy

Data

Bulgaria’s central bank revises up 2021 economic growth forecast to 4.1%

National Recovery and Sustainability Plan projects, together with higher exports and domestic consumption to drive recovery in Bulgaria.

Average gross wage in Slovenia up by a real 3.9% y/y in May

Wage growth accelerated from just 0.9% y/y in the previous month.

Polish retail sales ease growth to 8.6% y/y in June

Household consumption set to be one of the main drivers of Poland’s economic growth in 2021.

Natural disasters caused €80mn of damage to Croatian agriculture in 2021

Frost, flooding and pests all damaged crops in Croatia this year, raising fears of price increases.

Poland’s industrial production eases growth in June

Poland’s industrial production growth expanded 18.4% year-on-year at constant prices in June, after jumping 29.8% y/y the preceding month.

Bulgaria’s central bank revises up 2021 economic growth forecast to 4.1%
12 hours ago
Average gross wage in Slovenia up by a real 3.9% y/y in May
2 days ago
Polish retail sales ease growth to 8.6% y/y in June
3 days ago
Natural disasters caused €80mn of damage to Croatian agriculture in 2021
3 days ago
Poland’s industrial production eases growth in June
4 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. LONG READ: Putin’s babies
    11 days ago
  2. Russia temporarily disconnects from the World Wide Web
    2 days ago
  3. bneGREEN: CEE surfs the green bond wave
    16 days ago
  4. HOMANS: Putin's Epistle to the Ukrainians
    5 days ago
  5. Turkey extends 'undeclared state of emergency'
    2 days ago
  1. Coronavirus vaccine tourism from Iran to Armenia explodes
    20 days ago
  2. Russia faces a stagnant decade of 1.5% GDP growth after the coronacrisis
    17 days ago
  3. Slovakia’s flying car makes history
    26 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: Putin’s cybercrime challenge
    13 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Putin’s babies
    11 days ago

Reports

Dismiss