Tajikistan faces triple challenge of poverty, climate change and a fast-growing population

Tajikistan faces triple challenge of poverty, climate change and a fast-growing population
Population growth will continue in Tajikistan until the end of the century. / UN
By bne IntelliNews August 24, 2022

Tajikistan, the poorest country in Emerging Europe, also has its fastest growing population, which is expected to more than double by the end of the century. 

By 2100, the United Nations forecasts Tajikistan’s population will have shot up to 20.4mn. Unlike most of Emerging Europe, Tajikistan’s population is projected to still be growing by 2100, though the growth rate will tail off as the birth rate is expected to decline, while the ageing population means the death rate will increase. 

The growth forecast for the rest of this century comes on top of decades of robust population growth already; between 1950 and 2100, Tajikistan’s population is predicted to rise by a staggering 1,261%.

However, this raises fears of food security, as even with its current population of 9.6mn (as of 2021), its mostly mountainous territory does not produce nearly enough food to meet the needs of the domestic population and it relies on imports. 

The World Food Programme (WFP) says Tajikistan faces continuing food-security challenges. The country’s malnutrition rates are the highest in Central Asia, even though they have fallen somewhat over the past 10 years. 

In addition, vitamin deficiencies mean more than 40% of women and children are affected by anaemia and more than 50% have an iodine deficiency. 

The amount of food Tajikistan can produce to feed its growing population is limited. Just 7% of Tajikistan’s territory is arable land (the remaining 93% is mountainous), and of the small amount of arable land, 97% is subject to soil degradation, according to the WFP. 

Moreover, it says, "Soil erosion, loss of biodiversity, melting glaciers and extreme weather events such as floods, droughts, avalanches and landslides regularly destroy land, crops, infrastructure and livelihoods.” 

Half of Tajikistan’s food is imported, leaving the country very vulnerable to fluctuations in food prices. This became apparent this year as international grain prices soared following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. 

Looking ahead, these problems are only set to worsen as climate change continues. 

Tajikistan, along with neighbouring Kygyzstan, is among 19 countries, of 157 assessed, deemed the most fragile with high exposure to ecological threats and the highest risk of future collapse in the decades ahead, according to the inaugural edition of the Ecological Threat Register (ETR), published in 2021. 

Temperatures in Central Asia are rising faster than the global average according to the 2019 report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, and droughts have become worse and more frequent. 

Scientists predict that the region will become drier, and more parts of it will turn into deserts. As a consequence, in 2021 the World Bank report forecast that Central Asia could see as many as 5mn internal climate migrants by 2050.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Tajikistan picks winners in Pamir investment drive

Tajikistan’s unprecedented GBAO crackdown threatens a centuries-old culture

Ukraine claims Kremlin exploiting Central Asian migrant surge to boost army numbers

Data

Russia on track for record wheat harvest but exports down by a quarter in July-August

Russia is on track for a record wheat harvest of 94.7mn tonnes, smashing the previous record of 84mn tonnes set in 2018, but exports are down by a quarter (27%) in the first two months of the new agricultural marketing year.

UN projects Ukraine’s population will never recover from war

Ukraine will never fully regain the population lost to death and mass displacement since Russia’s invasion in February, according to the latest set of projections from the United Nations.

Polish shoppers’ reluctance to spend deepens in July as inflation bites

Polish retail sales grew 2% y/y at constant prices in July, the growth rate slowing down further from 3.2% y/y the preceding month.

Albania has Europe's oldest car fleet

Albania, followed by neighbouring North Macedonia, has the oldest car fleet out of 29 countries assessed by Eurostat, with under 1% of cars on its roads less than two years old.

Turkey brings in more macroprudential measures to force down loan rates

Erdogan administration again tinkers with economy creaking with key interest rate of 13%, official inflation at 80% and bank lending rates heading north.

Russia on track for record wheat harvest but exports down by a quarter in July-August
2 hours ago
UN projects Ukraine’s population will never recover from war
3 hours ago
Polish shoppers’ reluctance to spend deepens in July as inflation bites
1 day ago
Albania has Europe's oldest car fleet
1 day ago
Turkey brings in more macroprudential measures to force down loan rates
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    6 days ago
  2. Tajikistan’s unprecedented GBAO crackdown threatens a centuries-old culture
    3 days ago
  3. Zuzana Caputova sworn in as Slovakia's first female president
    3 years ago
  4. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    15 days ago
  5. Lukashenko wants to ”punish” Lithuania
    1 day ago
  1. Population decline to take Emerging Europe back to the early 20th century
    12 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    15 days ago
  3. End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal
    15 days ago
  4. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    6 days ago
  5. DON: Why is Russia’s progress in the Ukraine campaign so slow?
    30 days ago

Reports

Dismiss