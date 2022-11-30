Tehran and Moscow will create a joint trade council

Tehran and Moscow will create a joint trade council
Russia is increasing its imports from Iran of goods and manufacturing. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews November 30, 2022

An Iranian-Russian Trade Council will be established to remove obstacles to industrial and commercial cooperation between the private sectors of the two countries, IRNA reported on November 30.

The council will be established as a joint body between the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) and the Iranian Trade Promotion Organisation (TPO). The council comes as trade between the two partners continues to expand as Western companies leave the Russian market due to sanctions placed on the country because of the Kremlin's war against Ukraine.

The council will officially begin work on November 30, simultaneously with a visit to Russia by a trade delegation from the Iranian province of Isfahan, consisting of 50 people.The Iranian delegation will be headed by TPO head Alireza Peyman-Pak.

During the visit to Russia, which is aimed at strengthening and developing provincial cooperation between Iran and Russia, Iranian businessmen will hold several meetings with their Russian counterparts in Moscow and then travel to St. Petersburg to explore further possibilities forcooperation.

The Iranian delegation's visit to Russia follows a recent visit by a senior federation trade delegation to the Islamic Republic.

On November 15, a Iranian-Russian business forum was held at the Espinas Palace Hotel in the Iranian capital Tehran, where Iranian and Russian traders and officials exchanged views on expanding economic cooperation.

The event, organised by the Iranian Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mining and Agriculture (ICCIMA), was attended by a Russian delegation of 120 people, as well as businessmen and officials from Iran.

According to an April report from the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), in the latest Iranian calendar year (ended March 20), trade in goods between Iran and Russia amounted to $4.63bn.

Earlier in November, Assistant to the President of the Russian Federation Igor Evgenyevich Levitin also visited Iran as part of a high-ranking delegation to meet with Rostam Qasemi, the former Minister of Transport and Urban Development of Iran, and discuss expanding transport links.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Turkey’s Syria, Iraq air strikes conducted with knowledge of Russia, US, says academic

Tehran’s main street reverts to pre-revolutionary name on Google Maps

Iran demands 10-game ban for US World Cup team after flag displayed minus Islamic Republic emblem

News

Turkey’s Syria, Iraq air strikes conducted with knowledge of Russia, US, says academic

Professor also says she expects Iran to carry out land operation in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Putin tells Scholz Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure inevitable, rejects Biden’s call for talks

Speaking to a Western leader for the first time since September, Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure were “inevitable,” and rejected US calls for talks.

Tehran’s main street reverts to pre-revolutionary name on Google Maps

The late-night edit by an unknown actor is the latest tussle in a battle of wills between those who support the current Islamic regime and those who look back to the Pahlavi monarchy.

Slovak government faces vote of no-confidence next week

The vote comes as public support for the government has collapsed amid political divisions and defections and the perceived failure of the cabinet to get a grip on the worsening cost of living crisis.

Pro-Russian ex-interior minister to head Serbia’s intelligence service

Aleksandar Vulin was a staunchly pro-Russian member of the former government, who paid a high-profile visit to Moscow in August.

Turkey’s Syria, Iraq air strikes conducted with knowledge of Russia, US, says academic
3 hours ago
Putin tells Scholz Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure inevitable, rejects Biden’s call for talks
1 day ago
Tehran’s main street reverts to pre-revolutionary name on Google Maps
1 day ago
Slovak government faces vote of no-confidence next week
1 day ago
Pro-Russian ex-interior minister to head Serbia’s intelligence service
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Moldovan president calls for all Russian troops to leave the country
    2 months ago
  2. Pashinyan refuses to sign CSTO declaration after bloc's failure to help Armenia
    8 days ago
  3. Gazprom unveils its biggest investment programme in eight years as it begins to reorientate to the east
    9 days ago
  4. The sudden death of Belarus’ foreign minister
    5 days ago
  5. Schengen decision looms for Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia
    10 days ago
  1. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    1 month ago
  2. Ukraine's 63rd Brigade gears up for Kherson push
    1 month ago
  3. Moldovan president calls for all Russian troops to leave the country
    2 months ago
  4. Schengen decision looms for Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia
    10 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Can Europe keep the lights on this winter?
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss