Tehran summons UK, Norwegian ambassadors to complain at TV coverage, comments about Iran unrest

The Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned the British ambassador to Tehran to complain that some protests—that have taken amid the huge unrest sweeping Iran—were spurred by foreign television programming broadcast from London, IRNA reported on September 25.
The Norwegian ambassador to Tehran was also summoned. Iran has complained to Oslo about the aggressive targeting of Iran in comments made by politicians in Norway, including the speaker of the Norwegian Parliament, following the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, who allegedly died due to the actions of Tehran’s so-called morality police 10 days ago.
Iranian officials claimed that both the UK and Norway were interfering in Iran's internal affairs. London is host to at least three 24-hour anti-Islamic Republic channels, with Saudi money playing a prominent role.
Since the death of Amini, at least 41 people have died during the nationwide protests. Internet connectivity has been reduced to a trickle in many locations as officials attempt to thwart the communications of protest leaders and instigators.
Iran also expressed its dissatisfaction to the UK envoy about the agenda pursued by British media that publish in Persian, saying it contributed to the expansion of the unrest.
Later in the day, after the dressing down administered to the ambassadors by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, there were protests in London and Paris mounted by Iranians living abroad. Iranian protesters scuffled with police at the demonstrations in both cities.
In Paris, men were seen kicking a tear gas cannister outside the Palais de Tokyo back at police while chanting “Death to Khamenei” in Persian, in reference to Iran’s supreme leader.
In London, hundreds of Iranian men were filmed scuffling with British police officers as they tried to gain entry into the Islamic Republic’s embassy.
