Tentative signs of improvement in Turkey’s manufacturing sector shown by December PMI

/ S&P Global.
By bne IntelIiNews January 2, 2023

Tentative signs of improvement in Turkey’s manufacturing sector at the end of the year were detected by December’s Istanbul Chamber of Industry Türkiye Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) survey.

Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: "There were some tentative signs of improvement in the latest PMI survey, which if continued into the new year could see the Turkish manufacturing sector gaining some ground.

“While demand remains fragile, particularly internationally, cost pressures are not as extreme as earlier in 2022 and supply chain conditions are improving, hopefully providing a tailwind to the sector heading into 2023."

The headline PMI rose to 48.1 in December from 45.7 in November. Although still signalling a moderation in business conditions over the month (only figures above 50.0 denote a sectoral expansion), the latest reading was the highest since June and indicated a modest softening in the health of the manufacturing sector.

Total new orders slowed to the joint least extent in almost a year. “That said, there were some reports that inflationary pressures continued to weigh on demand, while global market weakness meant that new export orders moderated to a greater extent than total new business,” S&P said.

Input buying moderated to a much softer extent than in November, the survey also showed. “Meanwhile, these signs of improvement supported a second successive month of employment growth. In fact, the rise in staffing levels was the sharpest in 10 months,” S&P added.

After having slowed to a three-year low in November, the rate of input cost inflation remained relatively muted in December, the survey also concluded. In turn, output prices rose at the same pace as in the previous survey period, with the rate of inflation much softer than seen earlier in the year. 

Data

Putin’s approval rating ends 2022 at 81%, boosted by support for the war in Ukraine

If anything, support and trust in Russian President Vladimir Putin has increased since the war in Ukraine started at the end of February and finished 2022 at 81%.

While optimism wavers for 2023, hope still wins out

While global optimism over 2023 has dropped, the world is still on average holding out more hope than not. According to the latest data from Ipsos, a global average of 65% of respondents say they feel 2023 will be better than 2022.

Strong 2022 ending for Russian manufacturing PMI, services remain weak

The Russian manufacturing sector ended 2022 with a historically strong expansion in output, with the rate of December’s growth easing only slightly from November's 27-month high, according to the latest Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index.

Moldova’s economy severely hit by war in Ukraine with 10.3% y/y contraction in Q3

Q3 figures are significantly below the expectations of the government, IFIs and independent analysts, who were expecting a 3% contraction for the whole year.

Polish CPI growth revised to 17.5% y/y in November

This is the first y/y easing of the index’s growth rate since June 2021 and points to inflation losing momentum, albeit still very incrementally.

