By Martin Armstrong for Statista February 27, 2023

Looking at pledges of military aid to Ukraine between January 24, 2022 and January 15, 2023, the US government has committed to providing more financial assistance for military purposes than any other country and as this infographic using data from the Ukraine Support Tracker by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy indicates, the gap above other countries is huge, Statista reports.

Over the analysed period, the United States committed a total of $46.6bn (excluding the value of provided weapons and equipment). The second-ranked country, the United Kingdom, pledged just $5.1bn. In relative terms, however, both military aid commitments amount to approximately 0.2% of each country's GDP. Looking at this metric, Ukraine's smaller neighbours have relatively contributed more to the war effort: for example, Estonia (military aid at 1.1% of GDP) or Latvia (0.9%). Even when military, financial and humanitarian aid delivered or pledged by the US is added up, this only amounts to 0.4% the country's GDP.

The Kiel Institute for the World Economy's Ukraine Support Tracker systematically records the value of aid pledged to Ukraine by the governments of 40 countries since early 2022. This includes military, financial and humanitarian commitments.

Infographic: The Countries Sending the Most Military Aid to Ukraine | Statista You will find more infographics at Statista

Thousands demonstrate in Bulgaria to support Ukraine on invasion anniversary

Relief in Lviv as Ukraine avoids a massive attack on war anniversary

"It feels like it only started yesterday" – Ukrainian refugees reflect on the anniversary of Russia's invasion

