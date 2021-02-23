The wife of Viktor Medvedchuk, sanctioned leader of Ukraine’s opposition party, says she will go into politics as Zelenskiy’s war with the oligarchs gathers momentum

The wife of Viktor Medvedchuk, sanctioned leader of Ukraine’s opposition party, says she will go into politics as Zelenskiy’s war with the oligarchs gathers momentum
Oksana Marchenko, the wife of Ukrainian opposition politician Viktor Medvedchuk, has launched her political career after her husband was sanctioned by the Zelenskiy administration. She is also the ultimate beneficial owner of many of Medvedchuk’s businesses
By bne IntelliNews February 23, 2021

In an echo of Belarusian politics, Oksana Marchenko, the wife of the sanctioned Ukrainian Rada leader of the pro-Russian Opposition Platform – For Life Viktor Medvedchuk, says she will go into politics for "the protection of the Ukrainian people,” Interfax Ukraine reported on February 22.

"Until yesterday I was the wife and the mother of his [Medvedchuk's] children. But you forced me to take the political weapon in order to stand beside my husband and work towards our common goal as a single front. Now you're getting not only Medvedchuk, but also Marchenko, although I did not aspire to go into politics. You left me no choice. Today, I'm joining the Opposition Platform - For Life party, where I see the protection of the Ukrainian people as my main task," Marchenko said in a video address published on her YouTube channel.

At the same time, she described her and her husband Medvedchuk as "law-abiding citizens" and "the future of Ukraine."

Medvedchuk has attempted to hit back by launching an impeachment process in the Rada against Zelenskiy, but as the Opposition Platform For Life does not have enough votes the initiative is expected to fail.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has launched an attack on his political opponents with a series of sanctions that have frozen some of their assets and closed down their media channels. 

The government imposed sanctions on the media assets of Medvedchuk earlier this month. Medvedchuk was an eminence grise in the Ukrainian government as the head of the presidential administration under the second president, Leonid Kuchma, and is also a personal friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin. As bne IntelliNews reported, he also is a business partner of oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky, owning a quarter of Kolomoisky’s media empire.

Zelenskiy accused Medvedchuk of being backed by the Russian government in July last year and Medvedchuk meets regularly with Putin in Moscow.

Zelenskiy's campaign against his political opposition and the oligarchs is partly inspired by his falling popularity and that of his party at the polls, after he has largely failed to deliver on campaign promises to end corruption.

It is also an attempt to deal with “The Oligarch Problem” that is plaguing most of the countries of the Former Soviet Union (FSU).

Recently Ukraine’s prosecutor-general also launched an investigation into the former managers of PrivatBank, who are accused of looting the bank and leaving it with a $5bn hole in its balance sheet that led to its nationalisation in 2016 that followed a bne IntelliNews investigation “Privat investigations” that exposed a network of fraudulent related party lending. The former head of the bank was prevented from leaving the country this week on a private jet by the general prosecutor.

And there is an attempt to eject Kolomoisky from the structures within the national gas company Naftogaz; acting Energy Minister, and one of the few honest reformers left in Ukraine’s government, Yuriy Vitrenko sent a letter on February 12 to PM Denys Shmyhal suggesting the replacement of the supervisory board and top management of Naftogaz to isolate its subsidiary Ukrnafta, in which Kolomoisky is a major shareholder.

Marchenko is the ultimate beneficiary of Bolvik Ventures Ltd, an offshore company in the British Virgin Islands, which holds a 10% minority stake in the Kolomoisky’s 1+1 TV channel (TOV Teleradiocompaniya Studio 1+1), InformNapalm reports.

She is also the registered owner of the natural gas producing company on the Crimean shelf seized by Russia, as well as many large companies that were previously known as controlled by Kolomoisky and his Privat Group that received new shareholders in 2020 via Cyprus offshore companies beneficially owned by Marchenko.

According to the Ukrainian constitution, only citizens that have participated in acts of terrorism can be sanctioned.  The National Security and Defence Council’s decision to impose sanctions on Medvedchuk and his wife is based on documents and videos provided by the SBU that “testify to the illegal terrorist activities of these persons,” NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said in comments as cited by Interfax Ukraine.

"I will not reveal a big secret, and this is open information: that as far as 14 kilometres from our border, on the territory of the Russian Federation, there is one of the oil refineries owned by Medvedchuk together with his wife, and by [Medvedchuk’s business partner Taras] Kozak, also together with his wife. And supplies of oil materials are carried out to the territory of terrorists who kill our fighters. Therefore, there is nothing surprising. We have enough evidence that it is a terrorist group that deliberately finances and helps Russia-led forces," said Danilov in a televised interview.

 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Ukraine’s pro-Russian opposition leader Viktor Medvedchuk sanctioned for financing terrorism

Ukraine and Lithuania imported record amounts of power from Belarus, but move to break ties with its power grid

Foreign investors return to Ukraine’s domestic bond market, approaching peak 2019 levels

News

Police grab Georgia’s opposition leader after storming barricaded party offices

Move comes after new PM is appointed and declares: “We categorically refuse any negotiations on a snap election! This issue is closed!” Predecessor resigned five days ago saying move to detain UNM head would exacerbate divisions in country.

Political row in Turkey as opposition asks 'What happened to the $128bn in FX reserves?'

Economist, meanwhile, warns any major distress in securing required foreign funds to repay huge foreign debt and finance big current account deficit “might send the lira tumbling anew”.

North Macedonia’s ex-secret police chief flees days before final court verdict

Police have issued an international arrest warrant for Saso Mijalkov, a cousin of North Macedonia's fugitive former prime minister Nikola Gruevski.

Rolls-Royce set new Russian sales record in 2020

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars announced a new sales record in Russia for 2020, delivering more than 200 vehicles to customers

Russian opposition activist Navalny loses two appeals and starts 2.8-year prison sentence, leaving ECHR powerless to enforce an order to release him

Police grab Georgia’s opposition leader after storming barricaded party offices
9 hours ago
Political row in Turkey as opposition asks 'What happened to the $128bn in FX reserves?'
16 hours ago
North Macedonia’s ex-secret police chief flees days before final court verdict
17 hours ago
Rolls-Royce set new Russian sales record in 2020
1 day ago
Russian opposition activist Navalny loses two appeals and starts 2.8-year prison sentence, leaving ECHR powerless to enforce an order to release him
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Serbia to become vaccine production hub for the Western Balkans
    6 days ago
  2. Slovak government under fire as COVID-19 death rate surges to worst in the world
    5 days ago
  3. LONG READ: Czechs reassess their Habsburg legacy
    2 days ago
  4. Russian message service Telegram hopes to raise $1bn with a convertible bond private placement
    5 days ago
  5. Mongolia’s pitiless dzud
    3 days ago
  1. Serbia to become vaccine production hub for the Western Balkans
    6 days ago
  2. Serbia carrying out Europe's second-fastest vaccine rollout
    25 days ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Kremlin lays out new rules of the game for post-Trump relations
    17 days ago
  4. Lithuanians worry about fallout from Belarus sanctions
    26 days ago
  5. Ukraine bans Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine
    11 days ago

Reports

Dismiss