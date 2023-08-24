Ukrainians reflect on 18 months of war

Kyiv’s main street, Khreshchatyk, is lined with destroyed Russian tanks and equipment to mark Ukraine’s independence from the Soviet Union. The display stands in stark contrast to the ornate buildings surrounding the city centre. It’s an inescapable reminder of the death and destruction just a few hundred kilometres away from the capital as the war enters its 18 month.

Several world leaders including the Presidents of Portugal and Lithuania arrived in Kyiv for the occasion, but there will be no official parades after Kyiv imposed a ban. Nevertheless, many Ukrainians are determined to commemorate the day despite the threats of a Russian attack suffocating the country.

“I’m jumping on a train tonight and heading to our incredible Carpathian Mountains with a Ukrainian flag,” Anastasia, a young woman in her 20s told bne IntelliNews. She decided to repeat the same hiking and camping trip with friends from the previous Independence Day, finding an escape from Kyiv’s overwhelming summer heat to enjoy her country’s natural beauties.

Dima, on the other hand, will go to the village to help his grandmother harvest potatoes, a typical summer activity for teenage Ukrainians. He came to Khreshchatyk to photograph the exhibition of derelict Russian equipment.

An air alarm forcefully interrupts Dima’s speech and warnings advise pedestrians to head to shelter due to a potential rocket threat. However, the 16-year-old remains unbothered. He is used to the near-daily sirens, although is hesitant that Russia will launch a major strike on Independence Day.

“There’s a lot of news about a potential attack, but we hope it won’t happen,” he says.

The siren fails to clear the streets as Ukrainians wearing colourful vyshyvankas, traditional embroidered clothing, leisurely stroll past Khreshchatyk’s high-end shops and expensive restaurants. For Natalia, a glamorous woman in her 70s, the booming alarm is no longer something to fear.

“In Kyiv, we have the best air defence in the world,” she exclaims. “People carry on as normal.” However, she notes that other cities lack critical air defence, leaving them vulnerable to devastating Russian strikes.

Instead, Natalia is more scared that her son will be conscripted into the army. Currently, his work in the German embassy exempts him from fighting, but this allowance will come to an end in November and Natalia is worried that he will end up on the front line like many others.

For some Ukrainians, this year’s Independence Day will mark a new chapter in their lives. Denys and Vasya head to the train station having recently completed their military training and will wake up on the 24th just a few kilometres from the frontline in Kramatorsk. In Donbas, destroyed tanks and artillery won’t be ornaments, but instead part of the scenery.

“It’s good for people to see this and remember that the war is not over,” Denys states, looking around at the display. “But how many of our people died for this?” The success of Ukraine’s counteroffensive has been hotly debated in recent months. The progress is slow due to Russia’s elaborate defence positions, forcing Ukrainian troops to cautiously advance through territories littered with mines. The vast majority of Ukrainian citizens have not lost confidence in their army, but everyone acknowledges the high price they are paying.

“I’m worried that victory costs a lot,” Tania from Chernivtsi says. She has heard from friends on the front line about the high losses during counterattacks and the lack of territories liberated. But for her, and most Ukrainians, there is no question that the army will defeat Russia.

“It won't be quick, but I am just so thankful for everyone who is fighting now,” Anastasia says. “If they say they are taking it [the counteroffensive] step by step, we should wait and believe them and help in every possible way.” Russia is failing to temper the confidence Ukrainians have in their army and the question of sacrificing territories is not seen as a viable option by most. Over 90% of Ukrainian citizens condemn Moscow’s demands according to a survey by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation and the sociological service of the Razumkov Center and this sentiment is felt in the streets.

“Too many people have died to give up our territories,” Denys stresses, with Vasya vigorously agreeing.

Ukrainians have treated recent attempts to start peace talks with suspicion. Various efforts from Saudi Arabia, China and the African delegation have failed to produce tangible results as of yet. Kyiv repeatedly reinforced its own 10-point plan for peace, emphasising that Russian troops must leave Ukrainian territory before negotiations can begin, which Moscow has rejected.

“Russia wants everything,” Natalia states. “If they lower their expectations, then perhaps we can discuss the conditions of peace.” Although grief weighs heavy on the nation as more bodies arrive home in caskets and relentless battles on the front line make little progress, the message has not changed since last year: Ukraine will continue to fight until all of its territories are free.