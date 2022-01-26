Transparency CPI report ranks Hungary as second most corrupt country in EU

Transparency CPI report ranks Hungary as second most corrupt country in EU
Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has used its enhanced powers during the pandemic to accelerate the dismantling of democratic institutions and further enrich cronies, according to the report.
By bne IntelliNews January 26, 2022

Hungary slipped four notches to 73th place in Transparency International's 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) ranking and remained the second most corrupt country in the EU after Bulgaria, according to the report published on January 25.

Hungary's score on the index, ranging from 0 to 100, with 0 being the most corrupt, dropped from 44 a year earlier to 43.

Ten years ago, Hungary was ranked 46th out of 176 countries in the CPI ranking, with a score of 55, which means the country has dropped 12 points and 27 places, the steepest decline among the 11 CEE countries.

Transparency’s CPI ranks countries in terms of the degree to which corruption is perceived to exist among public officials and politicians. It is a complex index, often called the “survey of surveys”, drawing on corruption-related data from expert and business surveys carried out by various independent and well-known institutions.

The government has used its enhanced powers during the pandemic to accelerate the dismantling of democratic institutions and further enrich cronies, according to the report. It restricted the disclosure of public data by issuing emergency decrees, curtailed the room of manoeuvre of local government, and awarded billions to crony entrepreneurs in the tourism sector without competition.

The government has further enriched business circles linked to the political elite by setting up public trusts, used in the semi-privatisation of universities. Under the scheme, the board of trustees of universities was filled with key government and party officials or business people close to the ruling Fidesz party, which ensures the ruling party can exert political and economic influence even it loses the election in April.

The report highlights the deterioration of media freedom and highlights the case of the last independent radio broadcaster, Klubradio, which lost its frequency.

Hungary's failure to boost competitiveness, ranked at the bottom end in the EU despite the global economic boom between 2013 and 2019, is largely a consequence of autocratic rule and institutional decay, said Jozsef Peter Martin, the Executive Director of TI Hungary after the unveiling of the second edition of the Black Book, a compilation of corruption-related cases from the last years.

The corruption case involving the former justice ministry state secretary Pal Volner was unveiled after the book went to press. The prominent Fidesz politician is charged with accepting HUF83mn (€230,000) in bribes for approving the appointments of bailiffs from the key figure of the case, Gyorgy Schadl. The head of the Hungarian Court Bailiffs Chamber, who is under arrest, allegedly sold the positions for money and collected some HUF883mn from bailiffs. All deny the accusations.

New details surface daily from the leaked 1,700-page report on the uncovered investigation by authorities. The wiretapped conversation revealed that Schadl allegedly used his contacts to help one of Volner’s family members and the cabinet chief of Cabinet Office minister Antal Rogan, one of the most powerful figures of the government, to pass law exams. Schadl has also allegedly asked favours from the Metropolitan Court of Budapest and the National Office to oust a bailiff out of his practice.

The biggest corruption scandal of recent years could become a key election campaign topic for the opposition. Pro-government media however is not reporting the story, instead it focuses on twisting comments by opposition PM candidate Peter Marki-Zay out of their context in targeted smear campaigns.       

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

NEMETHY: Is monetary tightening the cure for inflation?

Hungarian central bank switches gear and raises base rate above forecast

​Hungary’s opposition alliance collects 470,000 signatures for referenda

News

Jailed Belarusian blogger Raman Pratasevich suddenly reappears on Belarus state television

Yesterday, the jailed Belarusian blogger Raman Pratasevich appeared on Belarus' state TV and showed support for the regime.

Hungarian central bank switches gear and raises base rate above forecast

The Monetary Council of Hungary’s National Bank raised the base rate by 50bp to 2.9% at its first monthly policy meeting of the year.

Another Nazarbayev head rolls as Kazakhstan’s Tokayev steps up purge after mass unrest

Central Election Commission Berik Imashev replaced. At sovereign wealth fund, officials announce lie-detector tests will be used in crackdown on corruption.

Czechia and Slovakia lagging behind European average in fighting corruption, says Transparency International

Slovakia rises four places to 56th under new government, while Czechia remains stuck on 49th after Babis government's 'unfulfilled promises'.

Farmers union leader and journalist named as two new targets of Poland’s Pegasus hack

Since the scandal broke, the Polish government has gone from denying any knowledge of Pegasus to admitting that Poland had bought it but not used it for political purposes.

Jailed Belarusian blogger Raman Pratasevich suddenly reappears on Belarus state television
6 hours ago
Hungarian central bank switches gear and raises base rate above forecast
15 hours ago
Another Nazarbayev head rolls as Kazakhstan’s Tokayev steps up purge after mass unrest
15 hours ago
Czechia and Slovakia lagging behind European average in fighting corruption, says Transparency International
15 hours ago
Farmers union leader and journalist named as two new targets of Poland’s Pegasus hack
16 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    3 days ago
  2. RAGOZIN: Alienating Russia and the western made Frankenstein monster
    16 days ago
  3. Russian troops concentrate in southeastern Belarus, increasing fears of invasion of Ukraine
    3 days ago
  4. Serbia revokes licences for Rio Tinto’s $2.4bn lithium project
    5 days ago
  5. UniCredit's hopes of acquiring Russia's Otkritie Bank marred by geopolitical tensions
    5 days ago
  1. Nazarbayev ousted from power, search for Kazakhstan’s vanished ‘Leader of the Nation’ centres on Switzerland, Russia and China
    19 days ago
  2. RAGOZIN: Alienating Russia and the western made Frankenstein monster
    16 days ago
  3. Amid Kazakhstan upheaval 'Leader of Nation' Nursultan Nazarbayev reportedly leaves country 'for medical reasons'
    20 days ago
  4. Kazakhstan gripped by protests as anger over fuel price hike sparks anti-government sentiment
    21 days ago
  5. SPECIAL REPORT: Uzbekistan Rising
    22 days ago

Reports

Dismiss