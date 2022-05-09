Travel tech company OYO acquires Croatia's Direct Booker

Travel tech company OYO acquires Croatia's Direct Booker
By bne IntelliNews May 9, 2022

Global travel tech company OYO said on May 9 it has acquired Croatian vacation rental platform Direct Booker for an undisclosed sum, expanding its presence in Europe. The acquisition was completed by the firm’s European business subsidiary, OYO Vacation Homes (OVH).

OYO already owns and operates brands such as Belvilla (Belvilla by OYO), DanCenter and Traum Ferienwohnungen in Europe.

“This acquisition will strengthen OVH’s presence in the strategically important Croatian tourism market, where it already has nearly 1,800 vacation homes on its Belvilla platform and more than 7,000 homes on the Traum Ferienwohnungen platform,” OYO said in a press release.

OVH will promote all vacation homes listed on Direct Booker via its Belvilla platform.

Direct Booker was set up in 2010 by Nikola Grubelic and Nino Dubretic. It is based in Dubrovnik, a key tourist destination in Croatia.

Direct Booker’s inventory will be available on Belvilla.com and over time on its other platforms. 

