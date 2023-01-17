Turkey moves closer to showdown over Nato expansion as Erdogan demands Sweden hand over ‘130 terrorists’

Turkey moves closer to showdown over Nato expansion as Erdogan demands Sweden hand over ‘130 terrorists’
Uncompromising line: Erdogan. / Turkish presidency.
By bne IntelIiNews January 17, 2023

Turkey on January 16 moved closer to a possible showdown with other Nato members on plans to admit Sweden and Finland into the defence alliance after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan demanded that the Nordic countries deport or extradite around 130 "terrorists" to his country ahead of Ankara approving their applications to join the military bloc.

Sweden in particular has made the case to Erdogan that individuals named as wanted fugitives by Ankara cannot simply be extradited to Turkey as extraditions are a matter for independent courts.

But in comments made late on January 15, reported by Reuters, Erdogan indicated he is not minded to accept such reasoning, stating, in reference to a joint press conference he held with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson last November: "We said look, so if you don't hand over your terrorists to us, we can't pass it [approval of the Nato application] through the parliament [for ratification] anyway."

He added: "For this to pass the parliament, first of all you have to hand more than 100, around 130 of these terrorists to us."

Erdogan argues that in Sweden, and Finland to a lesser extent, there are Kurdish terrorists and individuals associated with the Gulenist network blamed by Ankara for the 2016 failed coup attempt against the Turkish president. Elections are due in Turkey by June at the latest this year, and Erdogan may see his tough stance on the requested extraditions as a policy that will firm his core vote.

Assessing Erdogan’s latest words on Turkey potentially unilaterally blocking the Nato expansion, Finnish politicians saw his demand as an angry response to an incident in Stockholm last week in which an effigy of the Turkish leader was strung up during a protest by a Kurdish group based in the Swedish capital.

"This must have been a reaction, I believe, to the events of the past days," Finland's foreign minister Pekka Haavisto told public broadcaster YLE.

In response to the incident in Stockholm, Turkey scrapped a planned January 16 visit to Ankara of the Swedish speaker of parliament, Andreas Norlen. He journeyed to Helsinki instead.

"We stress that in Finland and in Sweden we have freedom of expression. We cannot control it," the speaker of the Finnish parliament, Matti Vanhanen, told reporters at a joint news conference with Norlen, as reported by Reuters.

A Swedish prosecutor said on January 16 that there would be no formal investigation into the Kurdish group's demonstration in Stockholm in which the life-size effigy of Erdogan was hung from a lamppost by its feet, referencing events after the execution of Italian Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini, Aftonbladet reported. "I received the case as defamation, but did not think it could amount to defamation. Therefore, I decided not to initiate a preliminary investigation," prosecutor Lucas Eriksson told the newspaper.

Also on January 16, Hulusi Akar, a former four-star general who once led the Turkish armed forces and is now the country’s defence minister, told the Financial Times: “We fully support Nato’s open-door policy. Just as we respect the candidates’ desire to become members, they must respect our security concerns. We want this problem resolved, but there is nothing we can do. We are waiting for Sweden and Finland to complete their work and solve this.”

Akar also defended Turkey’s approach to Russia in his comments to the UK daily. Ankara has not joined in with Western sanctions against Moscow and has even built up trade with Russia since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in late February last year. Erdogan, who maintains amicable ties with both the Kremlin and Kyiv, arguing that he could serve as a trusted mediator in bringing peace to Ukraine, often speaks with Vladimir Putin on the phone, as he did on January 16. Akar said: “Someone has to speak with Russia . . . without this dialogue there would be deadlock. We would expect the west to thank our president.”

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia to slash AI development support

Serbian NGO urges authorities to sanction paramilitary Wagner group's local activities

IEA expects an inflection in oil markets in 2023 when demand will exceed supply

News

15 Armenian conscripts die in fire at military barracks

Fire broke out after one of the officers at the unit used a large amount of petrol to start a fire in a woodstove heating the barracks.

Serbian NGO urges authorities to sanction paramilitary Wagner group's local activities

Growing concern over Russian paramilitary organisations activities in Serbia after it called for Serb volunteers to join its ranks and fight in Ukraine.

IEA expects an inflection in oil markets in 2023 when demand will exceed supply

The International Energy Agency reports that oil demand this year will grow by 1.9mn b/d, to a record 101.7mn b/d, and supply by 1mn b/d, to 101.1mn bpd in its first monthly report for 2023 released on January 18.

Hungary could face renewed EC scrutiny over Paks nuclear plant expansion

Brussels could take another look as prolonged delays forces Budapest to consider extending lifespan of existing reactors.

"Tyranny is outpacing democracy" – Zelenskiy warns allies to speed up military support at Davos Forum

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy again urged allies to send Ukraine tanks at the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 18.

15 Armenian conscripts die in fire at military barracks
7 hours ago
Serbian NGO urges authorities to sanction paramilitary Wagner group's local activities
13 hours ago
IEA expects an inflection in oil markets in 2023 when demand will exceed supply
13 hours ago
Hungary could face renewed EC scrutiny over Paks nuclear plant expansion
13 hours ago
"Tyranny is outpacing democracy" – Zelenskiy warns allies to speed up military support at Davos Forum
13 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Kyiv chides Berlin with a humorous tank promotional video
    6 days ago
  2. BUCHAREST BLOG: What the Andrew Tate case says about corruption in Romania
    6 days ago
  3. LONG READ: Putin has lost this winter gas battle, but another energy crisis is ahead
    7 days ago
  4. Russia claims to kill 600 Ukrainian soldiers in retaliation for Ukraine’s New Year’s Eve missile strike on Russian barracks
    10 days ago
  5. Sweden-based Kurdish group’s ‘execution’ video depicting Erdogan swinging from rope infuriates Ankara
    6 days ago
  1. Mortality rates from the Ukraine war are highest in Russia’s poorest regions
    14 days ago
  2. The copper shortage is getting real
    18 days ago
  3. Serbia reports massive cyberattack on interior ministry
    11 days ago
  4. Putin’s approval rating ends 2022 at 81%, boosted by support for the war in Ukraine
    17 days ago
  5. Kyiv chides Berlin with a humorous tank promotional video
    6 days ago

Reports

Dismiss