Turkey planning to welcome ‘no jab’ UK summer tourists

Turkey planning to welcome ‘no jab’ UK summer tourists
Happier days. Marmaris beach on the Mediterranean coast.
By bne IntelIiNews March 15, 2021

Turkey on March 15 held out the prospect that UK sun-seekers might be able to take a Turkish holiday this summer even if they have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Tourism minister Mehmet Ersoy said the country was "looking forward to welcoming British tourists with open arms".

However, the day also brought fears that Turkey is struggling to get a grip on its coronavirus outbreak—the worst in the Middle East in terms of the number of infections—when lines of traffic stretching from the Bosporus bridge in Istanbul highlighted how the country is relaxing its pandemic restrictions at a time when it is suffering its worst COVID-19 infection rates in three months. Added to that, Turkey has a poor record of transparency in declaring the true extent of its difficulties with the virus—in the late autumn last year, countries including the UK and Germany quickly adjusted their travel advice on Turkey after it emerged that its health ministry had been keeping asymptomatic coronavirus cases out of its daily infection rate briefings, even though carriers of coronavirus with no symptoms can still spread the disease. The false picture given by the data may have caused many British, Russian and other foreign holidaymakers to pick up infections in holiday spots that they determined were safer than they actually were.

The missing $22bn

Turkey is desperate to revive its international tourism industry, a key source of hard currency. The country’s tourism revenues were last year around $22bn lower than they were in 2019.

After April 15, Turkey is set to re-evaluate the current restriction under which foreign visitors must produce evidence of a negative PCR coronavirus test taken within 72 hours of their departure.

Ersoy said: "We have world-class border processes in place for ensuring travel will be low-risk throughout Turkey.

"We are working with the British authorities to ensure these necessary processes are world class and as up to date as possible.

"We will not require vaccination passports from international travellers when entering the country."

He added: "I expect there will be no such requirement from British visitors as the UK government is rapidly and impressively rolling out the vaccination programme for the whole nation, and a significant portion of the population will be vaccinated by early summer."

The minister also said employees at hotels and other tourist facilities in Turkey would be prioritised for COVID-19 jabs before the summer season.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

TURKEY INSIGHT: Borsa Istanbul sour taste won’t go away for foreign investors

Erdogan’s big economic reform speech 'bombs’

Will the CBR hike rates this week?

News

Blinken says China and Russia are problems to be addressed

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken laid out his vision for US foreign policy and named China and Russia as problems to be addressed.

Ukrainian oligarch Rinat Akhmetov richest man in Ukraine as fortune swells almost $4bn in a year

Ukrainian oligarch Rinat Akhmetov topped the Forbes richest list for Ukraine, being named its richest man after his fortune swelled by almost $4bn since June 2020, from $2.8bn to $7.6bn.

Russian life expectancy falls for first time in two decades

Russian life expectancy fell by more than two years in 2020 to 71.1 years from 73.3 in 2019, the first decline in almost two decades.

Montenegro’s new ruling coalition beats president’s party in his hometown

Local election in Montenegro's second city Niksic was first test of public opinion since President Djukanovic's DPS was ousted last summer.

North Macedonia edits video for Eurovision entry after controversy over Bulgarian flag image

Vasil Garvanliev’s video included a triptych in the colours of the Bulgarian flag, seen as a deliberate provocation amid the diplomatic rift between Skopje and Sofia.

Blinken says China and Russia are problems to be addressed
4 hours ago
Ukrainian oligarch Rinat Akhmetov richest man in Ukraine as fortune swells almost $4bn in a year
9 hours ago
Russian life expectancy falls for first time in two decades
10 hours ago
Montenegro’s new ruling coalition beats president’s party in his hometown
17 hours ago
North Macedonia edits video for Eurovision entry after controversy over Bulgarian flag image
18 hours ago

Most Read

  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    19 days ago
  2. “Lukashenko Gold Mine” investigation exposing Belarus president’s riches scores 2mn views in 24 hours
    6 days ago
  3. Analysis in atomic scientists’ bulletin calls on Armenia to close “dangerous” nuclear power plant
    7 days ago
  4. Biden officials say Turkey can be held liable for Erdogan agents’ assaults on protesters in Washington
    4 days ago
  5. Multinational firms under pressure to break ties with Belarus
    1 day ago
  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    19 days ago
  2. Romania to ban Chinese companies from big infrastructure projects
    12 days ago
  3. Serbia to become vaccine production hub for the Western Balkans
    27 days ago
  4. Slovak government under fire as COVID-19 death rate surges to worst in the world
    26 days ago
  5. Message service Telegram hopes to raise $1bn with a convertible bond private placement
    26 days ago

Reports

Dismiss