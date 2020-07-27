Turkey’s Armenia, Azerbaijan conflict role should be to “keep itself as far away as possible” says Armenian diplomat as military exercises are announced

Turkey’s Armenia, Azerbaijan conflict role should be to “keep itself as far away as possible” says Armenian diplomat as military exercises are announced
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan seen with Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev during a visit to Baku in February.
By bne IntelIiNews July 27, 2020

The role that Turkey is playing as a bellicose ally of Azerbaijan following Baku’s latest military skirmishes with Armenia was in the spotlight on July 27.

Pro-government Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah reported the Azerbaijani defence ministry as saying that Ankara and Baku are going to launch large-scale military exercises as part of their Agreement on Military Cooperation.

“According to the plan, exercises involving the Land Forces will be held from Aug. 1 to 5 in Baku and Nakhchivan, and exercises with the participation of military aviation will be held from July 29 to Aug. 10 in Baku, Nakhchivan, Ganja, Kurdamir and Yevlakh,” a statement, cited by the publication, added.

The Kremlin, meanwhile, said on July 27 that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed by phone the intensified military conflict on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan. “Readiness was expressed to coordinate efforts for stabilisation in the region,” the Kremlin stated.

Putin said last week that the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia was a highly sensitive matter for Russia.

An attack on the nature of Turkey’s backing of Azerbaijan was launched by the Armenian ambassador to the Netherlands, Tigran Balayan, Public Radio of Armenia reported on July 27, referring to an interview the diplomat gave to Hetzel Media.

Balayan reportedly said: “[The] Turkish role is particularly concerning, because we have been observing a very destabilising role of Turkey in its other neighbourhoods—the eastern Mediterranean, North Africa, the Middle East. Now what we are observing is an attempt to export this factor of instability in our region, in the South Caucasus.

“The only role Turkey can play in this conflict is to keep itself as far away as possible. Turkish unilateral, unconditional political, economic and military support of Azerbaijan’s bellicose stance is only complicating the situation.”

News

Turkish lira nears record low versus euro with market anxious over EU sanctions and tie to dollar

Spanish foreign minister was in Ankara attempting to ease tensions over eastern Mediterranean drilling plans that have upset Greece and Cyprus.

Russia denies interfering in North Macedonia’s July 15 general election

Election marred by hacker attacks and leaked recordings of conversations among top politicians. Foreign ministry spokesperson says speculation about Russian influence are “absurd” and accuses West of hypocrisy.

Czech Republic introduced new emergency anti-COVID measures

There are now more than 5,000 active cases of coronavirus for the first time since the pandemic started.

Anti-Kremlin protests grow in Russian Far East

Tens of thousands have demanded the release of Khabarovsk governor Sergei Furgal, arrested this month on murder charges. The appointment of an interim governor has failed to prevent protests from entering their third week.

Ukraine's parliament approves investment nanny bill

Ukraine’s parliament has approved the “investment nanny” bill, which offers state assistance and oversight to large investment projects, including a 15-year state guarantee on foreign investments.

