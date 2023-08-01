Turkey’s manufacturing expansion phase at an end latest PMI data shows

Turkey’s manufacturing expansion phase at an end latest PMI data shows
/ S&P Global
By bne IntelIiNews August 1, 2023

Business conditions were broadly stable in the Turkish manufacturing sector during July as recent phases of expansion in output and new orders faded out amid strengthening inflationary pressures, S&P Global said on August 1, releasing the Istanbul Chamber of Industry Türkiye Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for July.

The headline PMI dipped fractionally below the 50.0 no-change mark in July to 49.9, down from 51.5 in June. That, said S&P, signalled broadly stable business conditions and ended a six-month sequence of expansion.

Commenting on the PMI survey data, Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: "Resurgent price pressures dampened demand for Turkish manufactured goods in July. Both input costs and selling prices rose at much stronger rates at the start of the third quarter, making it harder for firms to secure new business. As a result, a four-month sequence of production growth came to an end. Manufacturers will be hoping that inflation starts to level off again to aid in the pursuit of new business."

As things stand, however, the indications are that inflation in Turkey is again on the rise.

S&P noted that in July the pace of input cost inflation accelerated sharply for the second month running in July and was the fastest since March 2022. More than half of all survey respondents (52%) indicated that their input prices had risen over the month, which they often linked to currency weakness. There were also some reports that higher wages had added to overall input costs.

Stronger price pressures also weighed on customer demand in July, leading to a first slowdown in new orders in five months, S&P added.

Data

50% of Iranians below absolute poverty line: economist

Iranians are falling under the poverty line in ever greater numbers as the rial continues to be at a historic low against the US dollar.

Transnistria’s trade gap soars to $974mn in H1

Separatist republic's trade deficit now close to its annual GDP, estimated at around $1bn.

Slovenia's annual inflation slows to 6.1% in July

The primary driver of annual inflation was the surge in prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages.

North Macedonia’s industrial output up 3.7% y/y in June

Growth in industrial production during June attributed to higher output in manufacturing and utility sectors, despite a decline in the mining industry.

NBU cuts key policy rate from 25% to 22%

Ukraine’s National Bank (NBU) cut the key policy rate from 25% to 22%, effective from July 28, the NBU stated in a press release on July 27.

