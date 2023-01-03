Turkey’s official consumer price index (CPI) inflation ended 2022 at 64% y/y, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK, or TurkStat) said on December 3 (chart).
The official rate peaked in October at 86%, the highest headline rate recorded by Turkey since the 91% posted in June 1998. With the advent of December, the base effect from a year ago came into effect, pulling inflation down.
At 64%, Turkey remains in the seventh place in the world inflation league.
The Istanbul-based ENAG inflation research group of economists, meanwhile, released an end-2022 inflation figure of 138% y/y.
TUIK also gave an official figure of 98% y/y for producer price index (PPI) inflation at end-2022.
On October 27, the central bank hiked its expectation for end-2022 official inflation to 65% (upper boundary: 68%) from the previous figure of 60% (upper boundary: 64%) given in its July inflation report.
The authority forecast end-2023 official inflation at 22% (upper boundary: 27%).
The guidance was based on the assumption that the Turkish lira (TRY) will not experience another crash. As of mid-afternoon local time on January 3, the USD/TRY pair was up 0.7% to TRY 18.74 from 18.6 on October 27.
If the USD/TRY remains stable, Turkey’s official inflation figure looks set to decline to the 30-40%s across 2023.
On December 22, at its latest rate-setting meeting, the central bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) kept its policy rate constant at 9%.
Turkey’s policy rate, however, essentially remains idle on the sidelines. The government conducts monetary policy via macroprudential measures and non-capital controls. It does not need to cut the policy rate any further. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan demanded a single-digit policy rate and it was delivered at 9%.
The turbulence-free mood on the global market continues. Turkey’s five-year credit default swaps (CDS) remain below the 600-level, while the yield on the Turkish government’s 10-year eurobonds remains below the 10% level.
|Main Macro Indicators
|2019
|2020
|Q1-21
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|2021
|Q1-22
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|2022
|GDP Growth (y/y, %)
|0.9
|1.8
|7.3
|21.9
|7.5
|9.1
|11.0
|7.3
|7.6
|3.9
|-
|-
|Electricity Consumption (y/y, Dec 25)
|-0.6
|0.1
|5.7
|25.8
|11.6
|8.9
|12.4
|4.6
|1.2
|-3.1
|-5.7
|-0.8
|Employed (active, mn)
|26.7
|24.1
|25.8
|26.6
|27.1
|28.6
|27.0
|27.9
|29.7
|28.5
|-
|-
|Population (mn)
|83.2
|83.6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|84.7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|GDP (per capita, $)
|9,127
|8,599
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9,539
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|GDP (current, TRYbn)
|4,318
|5,047
|1,393
|1,586
|1,915
|2,314
|7,209
|2,496
|3,419
|4,258
|-
|-
|GDP (current prices, $bn)
|760
|717
|189
|189
|225
|199
|803
|180
|219
|242
|-
|-
|Inflation (y/y, %, eop)
|11.8
|14.6
|16.2
|17.5
|19.6
|36.1
|36.1
|61.1
|78.6
|83.5
|64.3
|64.3
|Lira-loans (%, y/y, Dec 23)
|13.9
|43.3
|34.4
|17.5
|13.7
|20.4
|20.4
|33.2
|55.7
|68.6
|78.0
|-
|Policy Rate (%, active, eop)
|11.4
|17.0
|19.0
|19.0
|18.0
|14.0
|14.0
|14.0
|14.0
|12.0
|9.0
|9.0
|CA Balance ($bn, Oct)
|1.67
|-35.5
|-7.5
|-5.9
|2.2
|-3.7
|-14.9
|-19.2
|-13.3
|-9.3
|-0.4
|-
|CA Balance/GDP (%)
|0.2
|-5.0
|-4.0
|-3.1
|1.0
|-1.8
|-1.9
|-10.7
|-6.1
|-3.8
|-
|-
|Budget (TRYbn, Nov)
|-124
|-173
|23
|-55
|-29
|-131
|-192
|30.8
|62.8
|-139.1
|25.1
|-
|Budget Balance/GDP (%)
|-2.9
|-3.4
|1.6
|-3.5
|-1.5
|-5.7
|-2.7
|1.2
|1.8
|-3.3
|-
|-
|USD/TRY (eop)
|5.95
|7.44
|8.24
|8.70
|8.89
|13.3
|13.3
|14.7
|16.7
|18.5
|18.7
|18.7
Table: Main macro indicators.