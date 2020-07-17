Turkish aviation industry still almost idle in June

Turkish aviation industry still almost idle in June
Turkish Airlines is yet to achieve a proper take-off following the lifting of the COVID-19 flight freeze.
By Akin Nazli in Belgrade July 17, 2020

Flag carrier Turkish Airlines served only 1mn passengers in June, a volume that was down 85% y/y, the airline said on July 15 in a stock exchange filing. Turkey’s aviation industry is still very much mired in the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

The airline’s number of domestic passengers plunged 71% y/y to 0.8mn while its international passenger tally nosedived 95% y/y to 0.2mn.

In H1, the volume of carried passengers declined 58% y/y to 14.6mn. It was made up of 6.5mn domestic passengers (down 57% y/y) and 8.1mn international passengers (down 60% y/y).

In April and May, Turkish Airlines served only 0.2mn passengers.

In Q1, it served 13.4mn passengers, down 20% y/y, after reporting a 53% y/y decline to 2.8mn in March.

On July 16, Turkey’s leading low cost carrier Pegasus Airlines reported that its passenger figures contracted 87% y/y to 0.4mn in June, including 0.3mn domestic passengers.

In H1, the number of Pegasus passengers declined 54% y/y to 6.7mn after declining 10% y/y to 6.3mn in Q1.

Earlier in the month, the country’s leading airport operator, TAV, reported a 93% y/y decline to 0.7mn in served passengers for June.

 

Also earlier in July, data from Turkey’s airport authority, DHMI, showed that the country’s airports served short of 37mn passengers in H1, down 62% y/y.

Mega airport, Istanbul Airport, which went fully operational last year, hosted only 12.9mn passengers in the first half.

In June alone, the number of overall passengers at Turkish airports stood at just 2.8mn, including 0.6mn at Istanbul Airport.

