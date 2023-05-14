TURKISH ELECTIONS: Live

Throughout polling day, we will, below, bring you regular updates (latest at the top of the page) on this momentous crossroads in Turkey’s modern history, with the country’s leader of two decades Recep Tayyip Erdogan looking in danger of losing his grip on the presidency to Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the candidate backed by the six-party Nation Alliance broad coalition and endorsed by the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP).

The parliamentary election runs in parallel with the presidential vote. In that contest, Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP), which holds a majority in the legislature in a ruling coalition with the far right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), faces an uphill battle to hold on to control.

Polls will open at 0800 Turkey time (0500 GMT) and close at 1700 Turkey time (1400 GMT). By some time on Sunday evening there could be a good indication of whether there will be a runoff vote for the presidency. A runoff will be necessary if neither Erdogan or Kilicdaroglu receives more than 50% of the vote.

1517 Turkey time, 1217 GMT

Kilicdaroglu did not hold a rally on Saturday. Instead he paid his respects at the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern Turkey, in Ankara. Crowds of supporters, each carrying a single carnation to lay on the tomb, accompanied him.

His final rally came the night before in Ankara.









1508 Turkey time, 1208 GMT

“For 20 years Erdogan’s political genius for manipulating idiots has sustained him in power but the aggregation of voter dissatisfactions has generated a faecal tide too high for him to stem. The succession of last-minute vote-buying lollipops offered to the electorate will sway too few voters for him to overcome accumulated resentments. Expect ballot box manipulation and vote-counting shenanigans on behalf of the AKP, all part of the autocrat’s playbook, but these were not enough to change the result of the Istanbul mayoral elections in their favour in 2019."

bne columnist Jules Rimmer gives his take on why its’s going to be Gule Gule ("Bye Bye") Erdogan. Well worth a read.



1459 Turkey time, 1159 GMT

One person who has described Erdogan as an “autocrat” is Joe Biden.

In August 2020, a video surfaced of then Democratic presidential candidate Biden telling the New York Times in an interview that Erdogan was an “autocrat”, while advocating support for the opposition. “What I think we should be doing,” said Biden, “is taking a very different approach to him [Erdogan] now, making it clear that we support opposition leadership.” “He has to pay a price,” Biden added, saying that Washington should embolden Turkish opposition leaders “to be able to take on and defeat Erdogan. Not by a coup, not by a coup, but by the electoral process.” Yesterday [Saturday May 13], Erdogan, perhaps mindful of the sheer pressure he is under to find last-minute votes, brought up Biden’s comments at his final campaign rallies, in Istanbul. "Biden gave the order to topple Erdogan, I know this. All my people know this," said Erdogan. "If that is the case, then the ballots tomorrow will give a response to Biden too," he added.



1452 Turkey time, 1152 GMT

Up to 5mn young citizens have the chance to become first-time voters in these elections. That’s widely thought to be a big problem for Erdogan, who is far less popular than Kilicdaroglu with the young generations.



1451 Turkey time, 1151 GMT

In the past several years, bne IntelliNews Turkey correspondent Akin Nazli has constantly been one step ahead of the press pack in warning of crisis upon crisis in the country and the sheer unbelievable scale of its ills. Check out his TURKISH ELECTIONS EXPLAINER: Apocalypse soon? article.

Whoever wins the elections, has one heck of a mess to sort out.



1450 Turkey time, 1150 GMT

In the mid-1990s, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, then the mayor of Istanbul, was said to have remarked: “Democracy is like a train. You ride it until you arrive at your destination, then you step off.”

Some critics believe Erdogan stepped off that train several years ago and that, should he against the odds pull off a victory in these elections, the chances of Turkey ever again boarding the democracy train could be lost for ever.