Turkish groceries delivery app Getir goes online in London

Turkish groceries delivery app Getir goes online in London
From London, Getir plans to move on to Sao Paolo, Paris and Mexico City.
By Akin Nazli in Belgrade January 28, 2021

Turkish online groceries delivery company Getir has launched operations in London, the company said on January 27.

Getir, established in 2015, also aims to launch its rapid delivery services in Sao Paolo, Paris and Mexico City.

Earlier this month, Getir raised $128mn in a funding round that valued the company at $850mn from venture capitalist Michael Moritz, Base Partners, Tiger Global, Goodwater, Fiba, Esas and Revo Capital.

In January 2020, Getir attracted $38mn in funding from a group of Turkish and foreign investors led by Moritz.

In February 2016, a co-founder of Russia's leading internet company Yandex, Arkady Volozh, invested personal funds in Getir.

Istanbul-based Getir has raised a total of $170mn so far in four financing rounds.

It currently operates in 18 Turkish cities including Istanbul, Ankara, Bursa, Izmir and Izmit.

In Turkey, Getir competes with Yildiz Holding’s istegelsin.com, Delivery Hero’s banabi and Migros’ Migros Sanal Market.

The revenue of the company grew fivefold in 2020.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia's Sberbank makes a move in e-commerce with Goods.ru deal

EBRD and WBIF support fast broadband in rural Serbia

“Try me” not telecoms minister Iran’s president tells hardliners in internet row

Tech

EBRD and WBIF support fast broadband in rural Serbia

Ultra-fast broadband access will reach about 90,000 households in rural areas.

“Try me” not telecoms minister Iran’s president tells hardliners in internet row

“These days, the internet is like oxygen for people,” adds Rouhani protesting at move against cabinet member who allegedly refused to block Instagram.

Elbrus Capital attracts major international players to invest in the Russian digital sphere

Elbrus Capital, a leading private equity firm focusing on Russia and neighbouring countries, has attracted $260mn to launch its third fund. As reported by business daily Kommersant, the firm aims to raise $600mn in total by the end 2022.

Romanian cybersecurity company Safetech floats shares amid rising investor interest

Safetech Innovations to start trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange's AeRO market.

Slovenian crypto payment system enters Thai market

Payment via Eligma's GoCrypto system now possible in Bangkok launderette as it pursues global expansion.

EBRD and WBIF support fast broadband in rural Serbia
16 hours ago
“Try me” not telecoms minister Iran’s president tells hardliners in internet row
17 hours ago
Elbrus Capital attracts major international players to invest in the Russian digital sphere
1 day ago
Romanian cybersecurity company Safetech floats shares amid rising investor interest
1 day ago
Slovenian crypto payment system enters Thai market
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
    7 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Mongolia is an island of democracy
    2 days ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Has Navalny started a revolution?
    4 days ago
  4. OUTLOOK 2021 Mongolia
    3 days ago
  5. Retailers and restaurant owners threaten protests in Bulgaria if reopening is delayed
    5 days ago
  1. MOSCOW BLOG: The storming of the US Capitol was not a coup, but the shelling of the Russian White House was
    18 days ago
  2. Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
    7 days ago
  3. LONG READ: The oligarch problem
    10 days ago
  4. EU to begin certifying Russian Sputnik V vaccine for use in Europe
    15 days ago
  5. EBRD investments reach record €11bn in pandemic-struck 2020
    14 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss