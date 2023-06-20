Turkish high school student applies for asylum in Germany during Erasmus trip

Turkish high school student applies for asylum in Germany during Erasmus trip
I.E. was on a European Union Erasmus project trip in Italy when he fled. / Ege’de SonSoz
By Akin Nazli in Belgrade June 20, 2023

A 17-year old high school student from Turkey has applied for asylum in Germany after making a run for it while on a student group trip in Italy, according to Turkish media reports.

The German authorities transferred the student, who hails from Izmir Province, to a refugee camp.

Referred to as I.E. by German officials, he was a third-year student at Necat Hepkon Anadolu High School in Seferihisar town on Turkey’s Aegean coast. Supposed to graduate next year, I.E. had high grades.

I.E. was with a group of students and teachers from his school on a European Union Erasmus project trip to Italy when he fled.

The student asked his teacher if he could go to the toilet. When it became apparent that he had been missing for a long time, his room was checked. A missing person notification was filed with the local police.

“Do not search for me. I won’t return,” I.E. wrote in a message to his teacher, soon after his family was informed of his disappearance.

Satirical news outlet Zaytung reports the story on Twitter.

“European countries recently applied visa restrictions due to heightened asylum demands from Turkey. [The asylum application by I.E.] was an unheard-of, astounding event in these matters because citizens who apply for business and tourism visas are rejected,” Ege’de SonSoz, an Izmir media title, noted.

In 2022, Turks ranked fourth for asylum applications submitted to EU countries.

Citizenship of first-time asylum applicants in EU
(person) 2021 2022
TOTAL 537,355 881,220
Syrian 98,900 131,970
Afghanistani 84,555 113,495
Venezuelan 17,375 50,050
Turkish 20,315 49,720

Table: First-time asylum applicants in EU by citizenship.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Underwhelmed. Analysts respond to Turkey’s 650 bp rate hike as lira hits 25/$

Turkey undershoots market’s rate hike expectations as new economic team opts for ‘gradual’ normalisation

Turkey’s CHP opposition party accused of maintaining paid troll army

News

Kyrgyzstan: Russian rapper’s show cancelled over morality concerns

Promoters of the Morgenshtern concert say they received death threats.

EU foreign policy chief meets with Vucic, Kurti to defuse tensions in northern Kosovo

Josep Borrell says consensus on new local elections in troubled region after separate meetings with leaders of Serbia and Kosovo.

EU signs off on eleventh package of sanctions

The eleventh package of sanctions introduces few new sanctions, but aims to make the previous 10 packages more effective by closing loopholes and targeting sanction-busting companies.

PiS leader Kaczynski rejoins government in reshuffle ahead of critical election

Kaczynski’s returning to work in the government – after a stint in 2020-2022 – is seen as a key move aimed at reining in factions and restoring the integrity of the ruling party's election campaign.

€4bn Neptun Deep offshore gas project in Romania officially set for completion in 2027

Field is expected to cover most of Romania's gas consumption of around 12 bcm of gas per year and create significant export potential.

Kyrgyzstan: Russian rapper’s show cancelled over morality concerns
54 minutes ago
EU foreign policy chief meets with Vucic, Kurti to defuse tensions in northern Kosovo
10 hours ago
EU signs off on eleventh package of sanctions
1 day ago
PiS leader Kaczynski rejoins government in reshuffle ahead of critical election
1 day ago
€4bn Neptun Deep offshore gas project in Romania officially set for completion in 2027
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Georgian officials attack McDonald's over "LGBT propaganda" in Happy Meal
    7 days ago
  2. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    1 day ago
  3. Armenia's exports to Russia almost triple in 2022
    10 days ago
  4. BlackRock and JPMorgan will help Ukraine launch a recovery bank to raise hundreds of billions of reconstruction money
    3 days ago
  5. Europe slow to sign military procurement contracts needed to supply Ukraine with weapons
    3 days ago
  1. Georgian officials attack McDonald's over "LGBT propaganda" in Happy Meal
    7 days ago
  2. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    28 days ago
  3. Lukashenko collapses a second time, hospitalised in Moscow
    25 days ago
  4. Is Lukashenko dead?
    1 month ago
  5. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss